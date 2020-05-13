Beyond Motherhood – Armenian Women Who Inspire Us

In honor of Mother’s Day, the Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) compiled this list of 36 Armenian women who inspire and empower us in our daily lives – in Hai Tahd, at home and at work.

While some in this collage are mothers and some are not, they have all made history and have earned the title as the first of many.

This inaugural piece of an upcoming series captures the breadth and scope of the powerful Armenian women who came before us and those who continue to lead the way.

In the weeks to come, we will be spotlighting these women, their lives, their struggles and their successes. We invite you to join us as we take you through this journey…a true labor of love.

