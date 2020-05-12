ARS Eastern US Chapters, Supporters Donate $25,000 to Lebanon Emergency Relief

WATERTOWN, Mass. – The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of the Eastern US has announced that it is donating $25,000 to the ARS Central Executive Board in response to the Lebanon Emergency Appeal for three ARS relief programs—the Hope Package, the Care Support and the Hot Meal.

Earlier in the year, as the ongoing political, economic and regional crises continued to affect the Armenian community of Lebanon, the ARS issued a statement calling on the diaspora to help their compatriots who were incapable of securing their livelihood. The Armenian Relief Cross of Lebanon (ARS Lebanon) had initiated three programs (the Hot Meal Program, Hope Packages and Care Support) which would help provide meals, groceries, medication and other basic necessities to the community members.

In the months following that call to action, as the COVID-19 pandemic compounded the country’s financial crisis, the families struggling to cope with the long term impact of the outbreak and political situation exponentially grew. Although several ARS chapters in the Eastern US had to cancel their fundraising events with the stay-at-home orders in place, they were still able to collect donations from their supporters and members to help their compatriots in Lebanon.

“Lebanon has been a pillar in our diaspora and we are proud that our chapters and supporters once again responded to our call to action,” said Ani Attar, Chairperson of the ARS Eastern US Regional Executive Board. “It is the generosity of our members and supporters that powers our work to continue the humanitarian mission of the ARS,” she added.

The ARS Eastern US will continue to collect donations to help the Armenian community of Lebanon and ask that supporters continue to join the relief efforts by donating online and selecting Lebanon Emergency Appeal.