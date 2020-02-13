Dearborn’s St. Sarkis Church Goes High Tech

February 13, 2020 at 9:38 am and Community News, Community 0
A picture of the newly installed screens on either side of the altar at Saint Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church, Dearborn, Mich.

DEARBORN, Mich.—St. Sarkis Church is inviting the faithful to experience Divine Liturgy in a more inclusive and high-tech way. Inside the sanctuary, screens have been installed to guide parishioners during the badarak with translations into English. 

“This is a new dimension in how our church serves the community,” said Fr. Hrant Kevorkian, who prepared the program with materials provided by the Armenian Eastern Prelacy. “This initiative is an active attempt to ensure we all understand the meaning of our service and engage in the interaction and dialogue that goes on during our ‘Badarak’ Divine Liturgy between the altar and the nave.”

Fr. Kevorkian told the Weekly the new addition was made possible by a generous donation from the Arslanian family and Kuredjian family in memory of Don Diran Arslanian and Hovhannes Onnig Kuredjian. 

 

avatar

Harry Derderian

Harry Derderian is a native of Indian Orchard, Mass and resident of Farmington Hills, Mich. He is a member of the Marketing faculty at Eastern Michigan University as well as adjunct professor of marketing at University of Michigan-Dearborn and adjunct Professor of Business at Schoolcraft Community College.
avatar

Latest posts by Harry Derderian (see all)

avatar

Weekly Staff

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*