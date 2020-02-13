Dearborn’s St. Sarkis Church Goes High Tech

DEARBORN, Mich.—St. Sarkis Church is inviting the faithful to experience Divine Liturgy in a more inclusive and high-tech way. Inside the sanctuary, screens have been installed to guide parishioners during the badarak with translations into English.

“This is a new dimension in how our church serves the community,” said Fr. Hrant Kevorkian, who prepared the program with materials provided by the Armenian Eastern Prelacy. “This initiative is an active attempt to ensure we all understand the meaning of our service and engage in the interaction and dialogue that goes on during our ‘Badarak’ Divine Liturgy between the altar and the nave.”

Fr. Kevorkian told the Weekly the new addition was made possible by a generous donation from the Arslanian family and Kuredjian family in memory of Don Diran Arslanian and Hovhannes Onnig Kuredjian.