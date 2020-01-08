Call for AYF Internship Director Applications

The Armenian Youth Federation Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) Eastern United States is seeking an able, qualified and driven Director for the 2020 AYF Internship in Armenia program that will take place from mid-June through mid-August. Exact dates will be finalized in the coming weeks. The Director must be in Yerevan prior to the AYF Interns’ arrival for set up.

Interested applicants for the position should fluently speak Armenian and ideally have spent a substantial time in Yerevan and have become accustomed to the local lifestyle in Armenia.

While the position is not a paid one, the travel to and from Armenia for the Director is covered by the AYF-YOARF, along with housing during the Internship. Applicants must know that this position requires great responsibility such as coordinating daily activities and excursions for the interns outside of their respective jobs. It is also required for the Director to live with the interns over the two-month duration of the program.

Qualifications:

Must speak Armenian fluently;

Must be a strong and quick communicator and be easily accessible via technology;

Must have spent significant time in Armenia;

Must be comfortable leading a small group of college-age students for two months;

Must demonstrate the ability to work with and balance a large budget;

Must be at least 21 years of age.

Requirements:

With assistance from the Central Internship Council: Use social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.) and word of mouth (phone calls, emails, etc.) to promote the internship; Plan and execute excursions (typically outside of Yerevan) for the weekends; Find appropriate jobs and place interns in their chosen field of study; Arrange house/apartment in Yerevan for the interns, along with handling communication with landlord (rent, utilities, etc.); Communicate with the ARF Bureau Office of Youth Affairs in Armenia, local Armenian Relief Society (ARS) office, local Armenian Youth Federation (AYF), and arrange trips to these offices for the interns; Facilitate introductions to other youth in Armenia including: AYF Armenia, AYF Western Region Youth Corps, AYF Canada Youth Corps, AYF Internship in Artsakh, AGBU interns and Birthright/Armenian Volunteer Corps; Plan and execute an educational program as well as a community service project for interns; Ensure interns are working 30 hours per week, attending Internship programs and excursions; Facilitate interns’ blogging and collaborate with AYF PR committee; Send daily or weekly updates to the Central Internship Council; Write a comprehensive report after the program’s completion to share with Central Executive; Give presentations to local communities/AYF chapters after the program’s completion and work with interns to do the same



All applications must be submitted by the hard deadline of March 1, 2020.

Please forward any questions you may have about the job description, the AYF Internship program, or the AYF-YOARF to the 2020 Central Internship Council at internship@ayf.org.