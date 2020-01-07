ANCA Strategic Survey Polls Armenian Americans on Policy Priorities and Political Preferences

WASHINGTON, DC – The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has rolled out its 2020 Strategic Survey, an annual poll providing Armenian Americans an online opportunity to anonymously share their policy priorities, political preferences, and evaluations of the state of U.S.-Armenia relations and the effectiveness of Armenian American advocacy.

Armenian Americans and supporters can take the survey by visiting anca.org/survey.

The 31-question survey invites Armenian Americans to share their policy priorities on a broad range of issues, from strengthening US-Armenia ties and supporting Artsakh independence to securing justice for the Armenian Genocide and helping historic Armenian and other Christian communities in the Middle East. It calls on respondents to share their experiences in interacting with the ANCA and offer insights into how the organization can more effectively engage with advocates across the United States.

“Please take the time to fill out our strategic survey and then share it with friends and family, so we can get as broad and diverse reading of our community as possible,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “The feedback you provide empowers us to more effectively advance the issues we hold in common as Americans of Armenian heritage.”