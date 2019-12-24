Merrimack Valley ANC Hosts Appreciation Reception for Congresswoman Lori Trahan

In the one short year that Congresswoman Lori Trahan, 3rd-MA, has served in the U.S. House of Representatives, she has been a staunch supporter of numerous issues of concern to the Armenian-American Community. As an expression of appreciation and in support of her 2020 re-election campaign, the Merrimack Valley Branch of the Armenian National Committee recently organized a reception for the local community at the UMASS Inn and Conference Center, Lowell. The reception took on the format of a town hall meeting.

In her opening statement, Congresswoman Trahan indicated that she had been well aware of the delay in recognition of the Armenian Genocide prior to taking office as she was once an aide to previous 3rd MA Congressman Marty Meehan, who was also a strong supporter for Armenian issues. After further commenting about the significance of the recent congressional votes on the Armenian Genocide Resolution, attendees were invited to ask a wide range of questions.

Merrimack Valley ANC Chair Ara Jeknavorian shared the statement offered by Congresswoman Trahan just after the vote on H.Res. 296: “I was proud to support this resolution to see that the mass murders committed by the Ottoman Empire against the Armenians are recognized as genocide. The United States must never be silent in the face of such atrocities, whether they occurred a century ago or in the present day. As a Member of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, I am honored to work with our local Armenian leaders and serve as the community’s advocate in Congress. I remain committed to recognizing their contributions to our society and assuring that the People’s House always speaks clearly about crimes against humanity.”

Jeknavorian closed the reception expressing the appreciation of the Armenian community, “Congresswoman Trahan and both her local and Washington staffs have made themselves readily available to listen to and understand the many issues dear to Armenian-Americans from Genocide Recognition to the safety and prosperity of Armenia and Artsakh. We look forward to her strong support in the coming year.”

At the conclusion of the reception, the Merrimack Valley ANC presented Congresswoman Trahan an aerial photograph of the city of Lowell.