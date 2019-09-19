Watertown to Celebrate a Legend: Hovhannes Toumanian

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the birth of Hovhannes Toumanian, a major figure in Armenian literature. On Tuesday, October 22, 2019, Hamazkayin Boston will host an event dedicated to his life and work.

The event will take place at 7:30pm at the ACEC in Watertown and will feature readings from some of Toumanian’s notable works, including “A Drop of Honey” and “Sasountsi Tavit.” It will also include performances by the Meghedi Boston Children’s Vocal Ensemble (founded and directed by Marina Margarian) and students from the St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School.

The event also includes a screening of ‘On Literary Crossroads,’ a Yerkir Media production translated and dubbed by Hamazkayin Boston. The film focuses on the evolution and development of Armenian literature during the first Republic. It discusses the efforts and influence of Nigol Aghbalian, Yeghishe Charents and Toumanian in shaping Armenian literature at a time of great uncertainty for Armenia and its future.

Hovhannes Toumanian was a writer, poet and public activist. His literary reputation earned him the title of “The Poet of all Armenians.” He was a prominent figure during the development of the first Republic and played a key role in the literary sphere at the time. He also influenced many other well-known writers and poets.