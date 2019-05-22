Hamazkayin Eastern Region Holds 43rd Convention

WATERTOWN, Mass.—Hamazkayin Eastern Region held its 43rd convention on May 4 and elected a new regional board.

Representatives of Hamazkayin chapters region-wide as well as invited guests attended the convention that discussed the organization’s past activities and its plans for the coming year. Presentations were made about Hamazkayin ArtLinks and a program Hamazkayin Eastern Region is initiating in collaboration with the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation.

Chairperson of the outgoing executive board Arevik Caprielian presented awards to active members and the host chapter. A new executive board was elected comprised of Vartivar Keshishian (New Jersey), Kari Ghazarian (Philadelphia), Hasmig Aprahamian (New Jersey), Talin Mavlian (New Jersey), Helena Bardakjian (Detroit), Varant Chiloyan (Boston), and Ani Aghajanian (Philadelphia).

Hamazkayin central executive board member Hrair Baronian and ARF Eastern Region Central Committee member Khajag Mgrditchian attended the convention representing their respective boards.