Talk: Politics and Activism After the Midterms

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.—The Zoravik collective invites the public to an informal talk and discussion on politics and activism after the midterm elections. Daniel Nichanian (@Taniel, The Justice Collaborative) and Jonathan Cohn (@JonathanCohn, Progressive Massachusetts) will speak about the landscape for activism and opportunities for progressive reform in the wake of the midterm elections, in Massachusetts and nationally. They will address topics such as immigration, voting rights, criminal justice reform, education, and more. It will take place on Sunday, December 2, 7:00-9:00 pm at the Democracy Center (Mandela Room) on 45 Mount Auburn Street Cambridge, MA 02138. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/zoravik or email zoravik@gmail.com.

