ARS Armenian Booth at Lowell Folk Festival

Over the weekend of July 28th and 29th, the annual Lowell Folk Festival celebrated its 32nd anniversary. More than 200,000 people travel to Lowell yearly to partake in this special weekend, when streets are closed to cars and musical venues, craft areas and other food areas are situated at many spots in the downtown area.

This year, the Lowell Lousintak Chapter of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) participated with an Armenian food booth. Festival attendees were treated to Armenian specialties of losh kebab and pilaf dinners, lamejun, spinach pita, paklava, khadaif, boorma, and more.

The ARS was assisted in running the booth by members of the North Andover Sassoun chapter of the Armenian Youth Federation chapter, the Lowell Aharonian Gomideh of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation and many other friends and family from the Merrimack Valley.