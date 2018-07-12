Janbazian: ‘Thank You for Your Trust and Confidence’

WATERTOWN, Mass. (A.W.)—Rupen Janbazian, the editor of the Armenian Weekly, announced this week that he has resigned from the editorship of the newspaper.

“Rupen has been a valued member of our family at the Hairenik,” stated George Aghjayan, chair of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Eastern U.S. Central Committee. “His contributions went well beyond the publication of the Armenian Weekly as he would readily step in at a moment’s notice to add his unique perspective and varied talents to any challenge.”

“This was not an easy decision for me to make. My time at the Weekly has been extremely rewarding, during which I was granted a unique opportunity for professional and personal development,” Janbazian said about his departure. “I would like to sincerely thank the Hairenik/Weekly team, our contributors, columnists, writers, and designers, the ARF Eastern U.S., and all those with whom I have had the pleasure of working over the years. I would also like to thank our supporters, donors, and especially our faithful readers, without whom this publication would not exist. Thank you for placing your trust and confidence in my abilities to lead this historic publication and carry on the more than century-old legacy of our newspapers.” Janbazian plans to continue his graduate studies and pursue several personal projects in the fall.

Janbazian assumed the editorship of the newspaper in 2016. He had previously served as an assistant editor and contributor during the editorship of Nanore Barsoumian. His English translation of Andranik Tzarukian’s Tught ar Yerevan (Letter to Yerevan), which he completed in collaboration with Tatul Sonentz Papazian, will soon be published by the Hairenik Press.