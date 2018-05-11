AGBU New England District to Celebrate Excellence in Action at 110th Anniversary

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) New England District will be celebrating its 110th Anniversary at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Samberg Conference Center in Cambridge, Mass. on June 2. The gala themed, Excellence in Action, reflects the organization’s longstanding commitment to the Armenian people through a wealth of cultural, educational and humanitarian programs.

AGBU New England District Chair, Ara J. Balikian, Esq., and 110th Anniversary Co-Chairs Lindsey Hagopian and Houry Youssoufian, have joined forces with a dynamic team of dedicated community members to bring this significant evening to fruition. According to Balikian, “Started in 1908, the New England Chapter was the first AGBU Chapter in the United States and the third worldwide.” “We are delighted to have the opportunity at our Gala to not only celebrate and recognize 110 years of successes, but also highlight our progressive vision of excellence with new activities that continue to uphold our heritage, reaches out to our youth, and foster the expanded use of our beautiful center in Watertown.” “We are also honored that AGBU’s Central Board of Directors will be joining us to celebrate this milestone.”

The evening will kick off with a cocktail reception on the seventh floor balcony of the Samberg Center, overlooking the skyline of Boston and the scenic views of the Charles River, and will include a silent auction featuring a vast selection of unique items and experiences. A dinner and program will follow with insight on AGBU New England District past engagements and plans. Serving as Mistress of Ceremonies will be Lia Oganesyan, Founding Partner of Protocol Investments, TED Speaker and Entrepreneur-In-Residence.

Two Global Excellence awards will be presented at the event. One to Noubar Afeyan, Founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering, AGBU Central Board Member, and Co-Founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative. The other to renowned pediatric heart surgeon, Dr. Kristine J. Guleserian, Pediatric Cardiovascular Surgeon and Director of Heart Failure and Transplantation at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, Florida.

A post-event reception will follow at Meadhall restaurant.

For tickets and inquiries, visit event website: http://www.agbune.org

email rsvp@agbuNE.org or call 617.926.1373

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AGBUNewEngland

Established in 1906, AGBU (www.agbu.org) is the world’s largest non-profit Armenian organization. Headquartered in New York City, AGBU preserves and promotes the Armenian identity and heritage through educational, cultural and humanitarian programs, annually touching the lives of some 500,000 Armenians around the world.