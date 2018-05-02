Group of American University of Armenia Faculty Issues Public Statement in Support of People’s Movement

May 2, 2018 at 12:47 pm Statements 0
A scene from the demonstration at Yerevan’s Republic Square on May 1 (Photo: Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure)

YEREVAN—A group of 69 faculty members of the American University of Armenia (AUA) released a public statement on May 2, supporting the Armenian people’s peaceful movement to restore social democratic values and fair, transparent elections.

Below is the statement in its entirety.

***

As faculty members of the American University of Armenia, we unequivocally support the Armenian people’s peaceful movement to restore social democratic values and fair, transparent elections. We support the students, workers, and other citizens of Armenia who are collectively saying no to oligarchic rule, corruption, a biased judiciary, and other socio-economic injustices. We also want to state clearly that we reject violence in any form.

This new chapter in Armenian history is in large part being written by students. They are in the streets and in the public domain by the thousands, making history. History is also being made by those who may have other forms and paths of civic engagement. We support the peaceful, open exchange of many different political perspectives. And we stand by all students both inside and outside the classroom to support and help them turn Armenia into the democratic, just nation that the constitution guarantees and that the Armenian people have patiently waited for since 1991.

 

Signed:

  1. Arto Vaun
  2. Alen Amirkhanian
  3. Varduhi Petrosyan
  4. Knar Khatchatryan
  5. Donald E. Fuller
  6. Melissa Brown
  7. Hourig Attarian
  8. Vardan Baghdasaryan
  9. Hayk Nersisyan
  10. Adelaida Baghdasaryan
  11. Shushan Avagyan
  12. Michael Kouchakdjian
  13. Sergey Tantushyan
  14. Simon Clarke
  15. Yevgenya Paturyan
  16. Vahram Ter-Matevosyan
  17. Aram Keryan
  18. Sargis Zeytunyan
  19. Rozita Aghamalyan
  20. Talin Grigorian
  21. Christian Garbis
  22. Eric Grigorian
  23. Mica Hilson
  24. Ruben Malayan
  25. Suzanne Daghlian
  26. Artur Avanesov
  27. Agassy Manoukian
  28. Zaruhi Furunjyan
  29. Lilit Nersisyan
  30. Maria Titizian
  31. Hasmik Khalapyan
  32. Raffi Meneshian
  33. Vahagn Mikaelian
  34. Ashot Voskanyan
  35. Andranik Khachatryan
  36. Tatevik Avetisyan
  37. Michael Poghosyan
  38. Karen Keryan
  39. Eliza Tigranyan
  40. Vahagn Saghatelyan
  41. Lusine Sargsyan
  42. Suren Khachatryan
  43. Alexander Vartan Gubbins
  44. Tatevik Melikyan
  45. Bastida Francisco
  46. Armine Vahanyan
  47. Lusine Poghosyan
  48. Hrachya Hovhannisyan
  49. Ashot Harutyunyan
  50. Louisa Harutyunyan
  51. Lara Tcholakian
  52. Vahram Danielyan
  53. Mimi Zarookian
  54. Hilda Grigorian
  55. Rubina Gasparyan
  56. Henrik Shahgholian
  57. Madlene Minassian
  58. Marianna Movsesyan
  59. Davit Isajanyan
  60. Liliana Edilyan
  61. Arnak Poghosyan
  62. Victor Ohanyan
  63. Hrachya Astsatryan
  64. Arpi Grigoryan
  65. Siranush Dvoyan
  66. Sean Reynolds
  67. Zareh Tjeknavorian
  68. Gohar Goroyan
  69. Aleksandr Grigoryan

 

 

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*