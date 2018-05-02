Group of American University of Armenia Faculty Issues Public Statement in Support of People’s Movement

YEREVAN—A group of 69 faculty members of the American University of Armenia (AUA) released a public statement on May 2, supporting the Armenian people’s peaceful movement to restore social democratic values and fair, transparent elections.

Below is the statement in its entirety.

***

As faculty members of the American University of Armenia, we unequivocally support the Armenian people’s peaceful movement to restore social democratic values and fair, transparent elections. We support the students, workers, and other citizens of Armenia who are collectively saying no to oligarchic rule, corruption, a biased judiciary, and other socio-economic injustices. We also want to state clearly that we reject violence in any form.

This new chapter in Armenian history is in large part being written by students. They are in the streets and in the public domain by the thousands, making history. History is also being made by those who may have other forms and paths of civic engagement. We support the peaceful, open exchange of many different political perspectives. And we stand by all students both inside and outside the classroom to support and help them turn Armenia into the democratic, just nation that the constitution guarantees and that the Armenian people have patiently waited for since 1991.

Signed: