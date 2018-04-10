Latest:

Month-Long STEM Expo Launched at Watertown’s St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School

 WATERTOWN, Mass.—This year, the St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School (SSAES) expanded its week-long Science Technology Engineering Math (STEM) Expo to a month-long event, focusing on various activities including coding, robotics, engineering design, and math challenges.

The month ended with a science fair when parents were invited to view their children’s projects, which included subjects like life cycle investigations and chicken hatching (Kindergarten); study of bird beaks and how their shape affects their diet (First Grade); study of matter (Second Grade); study of weather and meteorological predictions (Third Grade); building of simple machines (Fourth Grade); and environmental science, in collaboration with the Avedisian School in Armenia (Fifth Grade).

“The STEM Expo allows for collaborative learning which is key to developing highly desirable 21st century skills such as creativity, critical thinking, communication and collaboration,” said Mrs. Houry Boyamian, SSAES Principal.

Founded in 1984, SSAES has distinguished itself with its bilingual curriculum, academic strength, devoted staff and low student-to-teacher ratio. St. Stephen’s is fully accredited by the Association of Independent Schools in New England (AISNE), the accrediting body for independent elementary schools. AISNE has commended the school for “creating an environment where all the students love to read and appear committed to academic excellence”, and for recruiting a remarkably talented and dedicated staff.”

To learn more about SSAES, visit www.ssaes.org.

