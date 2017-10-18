SOAR Boston to Present ‘Our Promise: An Evening for the Society for Orphaned Armenian Relief’

BOSTON—The Boston chapter of the Society for Orphaned Armenian Relief (SOAR) will be hosting a fundraising gala and auction to honor Bob Semonian’s years of service to SOAR.

The event, “Our Promise: An Evening for the Society for Orphaned Armenian Relief,” will feature special guests Mark Geragos, Esq., and Carla Garapedian, associate producer of “The Promise.” The evening will include a reception, dinner, and a silent and live auction.

The event will be held at the Hyatt Regency in Cambridge on Nov. 18, beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $150 per person and can be reserved by calling Cheryl Ourfalian-Smith at 617-823-1250, or emailing Amy Harrington at altharrington@gmail.com. Tables seat 10 and can be secured by check.

Through the efforts of a global network of volunteers, SOAR provides humanitarian assistance to children, as well as adults with disabilities, living in orphanages and other institutions in Armenia, Artsakh, Javakh, Syria, Lebanon, and Turkey.

In addition to providing critical goods and supplies, SOAR also offers mentoring and education programs, and conducts research to better understand the needs of the populations it serves.