Armenia Beats Azerbaijan 88-76 at FIBA U16 European Championship Semi Finals

ANDORRA LA VELLA, Andorra (FIBA)—Armenia overturned a 15-point deficit to hand Azerbaijan an 88-76 defeat in the 2017 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Under 16 (U16) European Championship Division C Semi Finals.

A massive 34-16 fourth quarter was the key, as Georgii Shakhnazarov exploded for 36 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Nikita Galtsev was equally impressive, a 16-point, 19-rebound double-double, with five blocks to his name.

Armenia and Gibraltar will now face off in the tournament Final. When the finalists met for the first time in Group A, Armenia took home a 66-59 win.

Azerbaijan and Andorra will decide who are the final podium spot owners, and Armenia and Gibraltar take the court in the Final at 19:15 CET.