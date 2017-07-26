Armenia’s Mamikon Hovsepyan Wins 2017 Bob Hepple Equality Award

LONDON, England—The Equal Rights Trust announced on July 25 that PINK Armenia Executive Director Mamikon Hovsepyan has won the 2017 Bob Hepple Equality Award. The award, established in the name of the late Professor Sir Bob Hepple QC, champion of equality and non-discrimination, continues his legacy to recognize the outstanding contributions of individuals to equality.

“Despite facing considerable challenges, Mr. Hovsepyan has fought tirelessly to combat discrimination against LGBT individuals in Armenia. In addition, he has advocated a holistic approach to non-discrimination, working to challenge violence against women, and collaborating with other members of the Non-Discrimination and Equality Coalition to promote the adoption of comprehensive anti-discrimination legislation in Armenia. With this award the Trust hopes to encourage those—like Mr. Hovsepyan—who promote improved protection from all forms of discrimination, both in Armenia and elsewhere,” read a part of the statement released by the London-based Equal Rights Trust.

“I am so touched that my work with PINK Armenia has been noticed,” Hovsepyan said in response to the news of the award. “It makes us stronger and prouder of the work we do and we share this with our community, our supporters and allies. It encourages me in my fight as an activist to continue empowering others to join the frontline and make the world a better place for everyone.”

Since it was founded, PINK Armenia has been the subject of numerous threats and intimidation; in 2015, 37 NGOs detailed such instances in a joint letter to the President of Armenia and on two occasions safety concerns resulted in PINK Armenia relocating offices. When these challenges have arisen, PINK Armenia has stood tall, it has continued to uphold an ambitious and innovative mandate and its multifaceted approach has remained inclusive of advocacy, litigation, awareness raising, training, and support services.

Highlights of PINK Armenia’s work, spearheaded by Mr Hovsepyan, include: