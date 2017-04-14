‘The Promise’ in Theaters Near You

The Armenian Genocide-era blockbuster, The Promise, is opening on April 21 in over 1,400 theaters and counting across the United States.

To purchase tickets, visit Fandango’s The Promise page and enter your ZIP code. Don’t see your theater listed on the Fandango page? Some theaters do not allow for pre-purchase of tickets until the week of the showing, so please check back if your specific theater has not posted purchase opportunities yet. You can, of course, also purchase tickets directly from the theater.

The Promise Group Ticket Sales: Armenian churches and organizations have supported the film through group ticket purchases for The Promise. Check in with your community groups to take advantage of those opportunities. Interested in doing a private theater buy out (100 tickets +) of your own? Contact Haig Boyadjian by April 14.

Visit the Armenian National Committee of America’s (ANCA) anca.org/thepromise/ to see a full listing of theaters that will screen the film.