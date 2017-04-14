‘The Promise’ in Theaters Near You
The Armenian Genocide-era blockbuster, The Promise, is opening on April 21 in over 1,400 theaters and counting across the United States.
To purchase tickets, visit Fandango’s The Promise page and enter your ZIP code. Don’t see your theater listed on the Fandango page? Some theaters do not allow for pre-purchase of tickets until the week of the showing, so please check back if your specific theater has not posted purchase opportunities yet. You can, of course, also purchase tickets directly from the theater.
The Promise Group Ticket Sales: Armenian churches and organizations have supported the film through group ticket purchases for The Promise. Check in with your community groups to take advantage of those opportunities. Interested in doing a private theater buy out (100 tickets +) of your own? Contact Haig Boyadjian by April 14.
This film should have been produced long ago.
But the media is unfair it is not a fiction,
All are facts in, more than the film, the events are important in…
there is no lie in, no imitation.
My father’s great cousins where two brothers both studying in Vienna in the medical shool, they came for a holiday to their home in Diyarbakir in April 1915, both slaughtered.
My grandfather and his relatives. My grandfather went to work never seen again!
I have published 14 poetry collections in each one I have mentioned about the Armenian genocide, and other genocides as well.
We have many pieces of lands there we have all the papers that prove it is our, no-one can claim any penny all gone with lives, with gold, with books, with tapestries, with trees, with gardens, with fruits …