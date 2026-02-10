Announcements

Hamazkayin of Rhode Island announces ‘A Tribute to Komitas’

Guest ContributorFebruary 10, 2026Last Updated: February 10, 2026
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Hamazkayin of Rhode Island is pleased to announce ‘A Tribute to Komitas,’ an evening honoring the enduring legacy of Komitas Vartabed, to be held on April 11, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at the Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church Aramian Auditorium (7 Armenia St., Providence).

The program will celebrate Komitas’s life and artistic contributions through a rich presentation of music, song, dance, poetry, instrumental performance and theatrical vignettes. Talented artists from the Providence Armenian community will guide audiences through Komitas’s profound musical journey and lasting cultural impact.

Refreshments will follow the performance.

The community is warmly invited to attend this special evening and help ensure that the music and spirit of Komitas continue to flourish for generations to come.

