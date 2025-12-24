Soprano Asmik Grigorian to bring holiday magic to Carnegie Hall

On Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, Carnegie Hall will host the Christmas Night Opera Gala, a magical evening of music. The performance will bring together opera luminaries Asmik Grigorian, Thomas Hampson, Brian Jagde, Anita Monserrat, Sondra Radvanovsky and Nadine Sierra with the American Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Francesco Lanzillotta.

This concert marks Wintour International’s first Opera Gala at Carnegie Hall and promises to be a historic moment. The performance will feature never-before-heard duets, uniting some of the opera world’s top voices to create one-of-a-kind holiday memories.

Lithuanian-Armenian soprano Asmik Grigorian headlines the New York concert. She recently won the Female Singer of the Year award at the 2025 International Opera Awards for the third time. Grigorian’s New York appearance follows her autobiographical pop-opera concert project, “A Diva is Born,” in Vienna — a unique theatrical experience praised for its blend of comedy and drama.

In 2024, Grigorian made her Metropolitan Opera Live in HD debut as Cio-Cio San in “Madam Butterfly.” She will begin 2026 by performing in Deutsche Oper Berlin’s production of “Madama Butterfly” and the Cleveland Orchestra’s Verdi Requiem Tour.

The American Symphony Orchestra (ASO) is a New York-based orchestra founded by Leopold Stokowski in 1962 in an effort to make orchestral music more accessible. For the Christmas Night Opera Gala, the ASO will be conducted by Italian composer and conductor, Francesco Lanzillotta. Earlier this year, Lanzillotta collaborated with Grigorian on MusikTheater an der Wien’s production of “Norma.”

The evening’s program will include pieces from Rossini’s “Guillaume Tell,” Dvořák’s “Rusalka,” Bernstein’s “Candide” and other works by Verdi, Puccini, Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Delibes, Thomas and Leoncavallo.

Tickets are available online and at the box office for the Dec. 27 Christmas Night Opera Gala at Carnegie Hall.