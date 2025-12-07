DiasporaStatements

Catholicos Aram I issues statement: “When injustice is committed in Armenia, Antelias says no”

His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia

When injustice is committed in Armenia, Antelias says no.

When values are disregarded and symbols are ignored in Armenia, Antelias says no — and has always said no.

When the Church and clergymen in Armenia are subjected to all kinds of persecutions and arrests, Antelias has had — and continues to have — the courage to say no.

When, in Armenia, the interests of our people and our supreme national ideals are neglected to our detriment, Antelias has said no and will continue to say no.

His Holiness Catholicos Aram I
Cyprus, Dec. 7, 2025

