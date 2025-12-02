Arlington unveils street sign and QR code honoring composer Alan Hovhaness

ARLINGTON, Mass. — On Oct. 22, 2025, the Town of Arlington unveiled a new street sign at 5 Blossom Street, reading: “Home to Alan Hovhaness 1911–2000, Armenian-American Composer.” A scannable QR code now links passersby to his extraordinary life and 500+ symphonic works, ensuring his legacy inspires future generations.

The event brought together family, neighbors and cultural leaders, including: William and Colleen Holst, Hovhaness’s stepson and daughter-in-law, who traveled from Seattle; Dr. Ara Ghazarians, curator, Armenian Cultural Foundation; Alan Jones and Michael Armanious, lifelong Arlington residents; and Dr. Johnston, childhood friend and visionary behind the tribute.

Dr. Ghazarians called the sign “a milestone in Arlington’s musical heritage,” praising the QR code for sparking curiosity among youth and neighbors alike. He thanked the Select Board, Town officials and the Department of Public Works for their support — and gave special recognition to Dr. Johnston, whose decades-long dream came true this week.

Arlington resident Alan Jones, a fan of Hovhaness for over 50 years, shared: “This quiet corner now carries a proud echo — not just of Uncle Sam, but of a composer who wrote the soundtrack of the 20th century.”

Born in 1911 at this very Blossom Street home, Hovhaness began composing at age 8, hiding scores behind the bathtub. By 16, he taught piano to neighborhood kids and premiered two operas at Arlington High School. A 1929 Arlington High School graduate, he later earned Guggenheim and Fulbright honors, served as organist at St. James Apostolic Church and became composer-in-residence with the Seattle Symphony.

With 68 symphonies, a dozen operas and over 434 opus numbers, Hovhaness is one of history’s most prolific composers. His archive — one of the world’s largest — lives at the Armenian Cultural Foundation in Arlington.

Arlington has long celebrated its native son: March 11, 1985 – Declared Alan Hovhaness Day; May 17, 2009 – Dedicated the Alan Hovhaness Memorial in Whittemore Park.

Today, Arlington High School preserves his letters and photos, while the Robbins Library and local music programs keep his spirit alive in classrooms and concert halls.

“This isn’t just a sign,” said Dr. Ghazarians. “It’s an invitation — to listen, to learn and to create.”

Scan the QR code at 5 Blossom Street and discover the boy who grew up under hickory and ash trees — and changed the world with sound.