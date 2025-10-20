ARF Bureau Announcement

In view of the attacks and persecution unleashed by the authorities of the Republic of Armenia against the Holy Armenian Apostolic Church, as well as their anti-national activities, the Bureau of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF-Dashnaktsutyun) finds it absolutely unacceptable that the author of all these actions should receive any special attention from His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia — a circumstance that has justly provoked strong indignation among the Armenian public both in the Homeland and in the Diaspora.

What is taking place in the Homeland is a planned assault, not only against the Armenian Church, but against the entire faithful Armenian people — against their identity and national character. It can never be regarded as a conflict between Church and State.

The recent arrests of high-ranking clergymen by the authorities of the Republic of Armenia, along with their condemnable actions in targeting the Church, create an urgent imperative: that, through the united efforts of the two Holy Sees of the Armenian Apostolic Church, the Church be defended as an exceptional national institution in the life of the Armenian people.

We urge that, through the close cooperation of the two Catholicoi of the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church and with the unwavering support of the people gathered around them, the Armenian Church be defended against all destructive, internal and external encroachments that seek to undermine and diminish the identity of the Armenian people.

ARF BUREAU

October 17, 2025