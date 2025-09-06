Emily Wilder

Emily Wilder is an independent journalist and researcher with the University Network for Human Rights, which investigates abuses worldwide in partnership with frontline communities. Since 2021, UNHR has conducted field research in Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia and comprehensively documented human rights violations ahead of and during the 2023 ethnic cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh's Armenians. This report arises from UNHR's June 2025 fact-finding on the challenges facing the displaced community and efforts to preserve its identity and culture, with most of the reporting predating August 2025.