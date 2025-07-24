Artsakh rights under threat as displacement crisis deepens in Armenia

“I can’t find a home; we’re going to be left outside,” said a displaced woman from Artsakh in a televised interview. Her plea captures the deepening housing crisis facing thousands of forcibly displaced Artsakhtsis now living in Armenia. With government rental assistance coming to an end, many families are struggling to afford rent and are under mounting pressure from landlords to leave their temporary homes.

In response to the worsening situation, the Council for the Protection of the Rights of Artsakh organized a rally on July 12 at Freedom Square in Yerevan. The protest called for urgent solutions to the difficulties faced by displaced Artsakh families, including the recent end to housing aid.

During the rally, protesters reiterated the main demands raised in earlier demonstrations, which were covered extensively by the Armenian Weekly.

Although the Armenian government had moved to end rental aid months prior, it extended the support by two months following public outcry. Speakers at the rally noted that with that extension now ending, tens of thousands of people are once again facing the same challenges.

Council members acknowledged improvements to the housing support program, but stressed that these changes were only minor adjustments. They said that the government rejected all major proposals for reform.

Specifically, the government declined to create special provisions for the families of fallen soldiers, missing persons, victims of the Stepanakert gas depot explosion and families who lost their breadwinners. The government also refused to offer additional incentives for those building new homes—measures that the council argued could have positively impacted Armenia’s economy.

A proposal to improve housing support for small families of two or three people was also rejected. Other suggestions, including reviewing passport regulations and providing aid to families affected by the gas depot explosion, were similarly dismissed.

At the end of the rally, council representatives declared the start of the sit-in. Their main demand was the urgent resolution of the pressing issues faced by displaced Artsakh families. Many people approached the council during the demonstration, saying that they had nowhere else to go. Recognizing the urgency and growing public frustration, the council announced that it would continue the protest outside the Armenian government building.

On July 14, the council organized a second protest in front of the government building to formally present its demands one more time. The demonstrations highlighted the deepening crisis facing displaced families and called on the government to take swift action.

Despite the severity of the issues, turnout at the July 12 rally, the subsequent sit-in and the protests that followed remained low.

Singer Lilit Avanesyan actively participated in the events. Drawing on her personal experience, she described the severe consequences of the government’s decision to reduce rental assistance. She criticized the housing assistance program as unrealistic, noting that the government offers up to three million drams to purchase a home in Yerevan—well below market prices. Even the alternative five million drams available for properties in border villages, where prices are lower, is insufficient to buy a house.

Avanesyan also pointed out that even if she could afford a home in a remote region, her job prospects would be limited due to the nature of her professional skills. For small families like hers, she said, the program is unworkable.

She believes that only public pressure can bring results. However, she noted that many people are either unable to travel from the regions to the rallies in Yerevan or are disillusioned by the belief that protests will lead to real change.

As a result, Avanesyan expressed growing anxiety about her prospects of staying in Armenia, as the issue of stable housing remains unresolved.

On July 14, following the protest in front of the government building, the council announced that it would pause its street protests.

In an interview with the Weekly, council member Apres Margaryan said that this decision was influenced by several factors. While he did not rule out that low turnout played a role, he emphasized that the main reason was that many displaced people had already participated in repeated protests—even during the blockade in Artsakh—in hopes of breaking the siege and remaining in their homeland, only for the opposite to occur.

Margaryan also cited the current political climate and government attitudes as reasons for halting the street demonstrations, which affected the outcome of the July 12 rally and related developments.

In its statement, the council noted that it had spent months working to create an all-Armenian agenda focused on protecting the rights of the people of Artsakh and supporting their return. Unfortunately, the initiative failed to gain widespread support. The council received inadequate backing from the Armenian government, the Artsakh authorities, political parties, intellectuals and active civil society groups.

Margaryan also confirmed that the council’s claims of intensified pressure from law enforcement were accurate. He cited a number of challenges, including reported cases of physical violence against council members, the deployment of large police forces in Freedom Square and on Baghramyan Avenue, and the unlawful prohibition of a planned march. There were also recorded cases of obstruction that deliberately prevented compatriots arriving from the regions from participating in protests in Yerevan.

Despite pausing street protests, the council announced plans for restructuring, which will include both strategic and structural reviews. It also intends to increase cooperation with local and international organizations focused on Artsakh rights. In addition, the council will continue regional visits and establish team branches of the Council for the Protection of the Rights of Artsakh Armenians across different provinces.

On July 18, the council issued a new statement expressing serious concern over recent developments. It noted that just days after the rally, Armenia’s Prosecutor General’s Office filed a petition with the administrative court seeking to seize ownership of the building housing the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic’s permanent representation in Yerevan.

According to the council, this move is a direct attempt by the Armenian authorities to undermine and dissolve Artsakh institutions.

Soon after, Artsakh State Minister Nzhdeh Iskandaryan—one of the first high-ranking officials subjected to pressure and criminal investigation—was summoned to the Armenian Investigative Committee.

The internal political situation in Armenia remains tense, marked by controversies surrounding the Armenian Church and a rise in politically motivated arrests. Amid these challenges, the fundamental rights and humanitarian concerns of the displaced Artsakh population are increasingly being overlooked.

The Council for the Protection of the Rights of Artsakh Armenians views recent government actions as coordinated efforts to undermine Artsakh’s political and administrative structures. These moves raise serious questions about the future status and rights of the forcibly displaced people of Artsakh.