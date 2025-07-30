The Region in Brief

Armenia

Aghvan Arshakyan, a supporter of the “Holy Struggle” movement, is in critical condition at the Armavir penitentiary. His lawyer says that he is unable to walk or perform basic tasks due to complications from a previous battle with cancer.

According to defense attorney Varazdat Harutyunyan, Arshakyan has not received adequate medical care and remains without essential diagnostics, such as an MRI. Harutyunyan argued that a lack of proper treatment constitutes a violation of human rights and could pose a serious risk to his life.

Arshakyan was arrested in June as part of what critics describe as Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s politically motivated crackdown on opposition figures. He is among several individuals charged in connection with the alleged “coup plot” case, which opposition groups argue is being used to silence dissent.

A forensic medical exam has been approved but not yet conducted. A court decision on his detention appeal is expected on August 5.

Iran

Iran has strongly reiterated its opposition to the proposed “Zangezur Corridor,” framing it as a direct threat to its national security and regional connectivity. In a pointed statement, Ali Akbar Velayati, senior advisor on international affairs to the Supreme Leader, declared the corridor a geopolitical initiative orchestrated by the United States and Israel. Velayati argued that the plan aims to sever Iran’s land access to the South Caucasus and isolate both Iran and Russia from the region.

Iranian analysts describe the project as a component of the “Great Turan” strategy, raising alarms that its implementation could endanger Iran’s territorial integrity by facilitating the separation of Iranian Azerbaijan. Tehran views the corridor as an anti-Iranian and anti-Russian initiative spearheaded by Turkey, Azerbaijan and the current Armenian leadership. Tehran has emphasized the need for uninterrupted connectivity with Armenia and access to the Black Sea via the North-South transport corridor, warning against any actions that could disrupt this strategic balance.

Russia

Tensions between Moscow and Baku have intensified following Azerbaijan’s decision to begin supplying natural gas to Ukraine. Russian lawmaker Konstantin Zatulin condemned the move, interpreting it as an overtly anti-Russian gesture designed to bolster Kyiv during its conflict with Moscow. Zatulin stated that Azerbaijan increasingly prioritizes ties with Russia’s adversaries, signaling a shift away from any genuine alliance with Moscow.

He further criticized what he described as Azerbaijan’s “multi-vector policy,” accusing Baku of opportunistically leveraging relations with Russia while ultimately pursuing strategic goals that diverge from Russian interests. Russian officials are reportedly reconsidering the strategic reliability of Azerbaijan in the region.

Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is chairing a meeting of Turkey’s National Security Council (MGK) today, with a broad agenda covering internal security and regional developments. The meeting will prioritize next steps under the “Terror-Free Turkey” doctrine.

Key topics include recent developments in Syria, the symbolic disarmament of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the integration of its Syrian wing (YPG) and the status of the unimplemented agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces and Syria’s new government.

Regional tensions are also in focus, including Israel’s recent strikes in Syria, its ongoing offensive in Gaza—described by Ankara as genocide—and broader Western actions in Syria and Iran. The council will assess the impact of these developments on Turkey’s national security.

Other agenda items include forest fires, the Russia-Ukraine war and growing tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus. The outcomes are expected to influence Turkey’s strategic and security policy in the months ahead.