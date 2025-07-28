Poetry

Dear Armenian Girl

Kristel KardashianJuly 28, 2025Last Updated: July 28, 2025
0 Less than a minute
Original illustration of Armenian mythological warrior Nane, used with permission, by Anahit of Erebuni (Instagram)

A precious culture existing
In the beating heart of you
Your brilliant light prevails
Revealing your beautiful dreams  

Belonging to our old culture
Ancestors remembered within
Sentimental gifts passed on 
Destined to remain for eternity 

Resilience rests boldly in you
Strength your defending fortress
Prayer; a devoted ritual
Meaningful words truly spoken 

Dearest Armenian Girl
Take your light; illuminate the world
Protect your heart; guard your dignity
Hands moving as a tribute; Dance 

Embrace your significant presence
Armenian painted forever in your soul.

Related Articles

This poem is dedicated to all Armenian girls. Always believe in yourself and celebrate the Armenian you are!

Kristel Kardashian

Kristel Kardashian

Kristel Kardashian is a proud fifth-generation Armenian born and raised in California. As a child, she attended Armenian Mesrobian School, where her love for being Armenian grew even more. She graduated from the University of California, Irvine with a degree in Sociology and a minor in Education. Beyond her academic achievements, Kristel dedicates her time to meaningful work at her church and as a hospice volunteer, bringing comfort and companionship to elderly individuals in nursing homes. Kristel is passionate about writing poetry and learning more about her heritage and genealogy.
Kristel Kardashian

Latest posts by Kristel Kardashian (see all)

Kristel KardashianJuly 28, 2025Last Updated: July 28, 2025
0 Less than a minute
Photo of Kristel Kardashian

Kristel Kardashian

Kristel Kardashian is a proud fifth-generation Armenian born and raised in California. As a child, she attended Armenian Mesrobian School, where her love for being Armenian grew even more. She graduated from the University of California, Irvine with a degree in Sociology and a minor in Education. Beyond her academic achievements, Kristel dedicates her time to meaningful work at her church and as a hospice volunteer, bringing comfort and companionship to elderly individuals in nursing homes. Kristel is passionate about writing poetry and learning more about her heritage and genealogy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Azadouhi

July 10, 2025

John sings to my mother

June 25, 2025

Finding my sleep

June 25, 2025

Digitalization: Entrusting our story in the hands of a foreign empire

June 17, 2025
Back to top button