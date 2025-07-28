Dear Armenian Girl

A precious culture existing

In the beating heart of you

Your brilliant light prevails

Revealing your beautiful dreams

Belonging to our old culture

Ancestors remembered within

Sentimental gifts passed on

Destined to remain for eternity

Resilience rests boldly in you

Strength your defending fortress

Prayer; a devoted ritual

Meaningful words truly spoken

Dearest Armenian Girl

Take your light; illuminate the world

Protect your heart; guard your dignity

Hands moving as a tribute; Dance

Embrace your significant presence

Armenian painted forever in your soul.

This poem is dedicated to all Armenian girls. Always believe in yourself and celebrate the Armenian you are!