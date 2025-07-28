Poetry
Dear Armenian Girl
A precious culture existing
In the beating heart of you
Your brilliant light prevails
Revealing your beautiful dreams
Belonging to our old culture
Ancestors remembered within
Sentimental gifts passed on
Destined to remain for eternity
Resilience rests boldly in you
Strength your defending fortress
Prayer; a devoted ritual
Meaningful words truly spoken
Dearest Armenian Girl
Take your light; illuminate the world
Protect your heart; guard your dignity
Hands moving as a tribute; Dance
Embrace your significant presence
Armenian painted forever in your soul.
This poem is dedicated to all Armenian girls. Always believe in yourself and celebrate the Armenian you are!