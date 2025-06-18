The Region in Brief

Artsakh

The Council for the Protection of the Rights of Artsakh Armenians continues its regional outreach to displaced Artsakh residents now living across Armenia. As part of this effort, community meetings are scheduled in Abovyan on June 19 and Etchmiadzin on June 21. The events are open to Artsakh Armenians in those areas. The initiative is part of the Council’s broader mission to support the rights, well-being and integration of displaced Artsakh Armenians through continued communication, policy advocacy and public engagement.

Azerbaijan

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, Azerbaijani authorities have urged Israeli leadership to exercise restraint, particularly in areas of Iran populated by ethnic Azerbaijanis. The appeal emphasized the importance of protecting civilian infrastructure and non-combatants. “Israeli military operations have extended into regions of the Islamic Republic where Azerbaijani communities reside. In such cases, civilian casualties and the destruction of vital infrastructure become inevitable,” the message read.

Iran

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned that any U.S. military intervention would be met with “irreversible damage.” In a recent speech, he praised the Iranian people for their “firm, courageous and timely” response to Israeli aggression, calling it a reflection of the nation’s “maturity, rationality and steadfastness.”

“The Iranian nation will stand against any form of coercion,” Khamenei stated, vowing to resist both “imposed war and imposed peace.”

He also dismissed recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump as “threatening and laughable.” “The American leadership must understand that any military action by the United States will inevitably result in irreversible harm,” he warned.

Russia

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov has reaffirmed Moscow’s readiness to mediate between Iran and Israel, if needed. Speaking to reporters, Peskov said Russia condemns actions that have heightened instability across the Middle East.

Turkey

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler visited the Başkale district in eastern Van province on Wednesday to review the country’s military presence along the Turkish-Iranian border. The high-level inspection follows Israel’s strikes on Iranian territory last week, which triggered retaliatory action from Tehran.

Turkey has called for de-escalation and positioned itself as a potential mediator in efforts to revive stalled nuclear negotiations between Iran and Western powers. Ankara has voiced concern that Israel may be using Iran’s nuclear program to justify broader military aggression.

Turkish media reports that Israeli fighter jets recently approached Turkish airspace during operations near Tehran, prompting Turkey to scramble F-16s to enforce its boundaries. Officials continue to urge swift international action to prevent further regional destabilization.