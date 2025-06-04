ANCA launching careers of recent graduates via Capital Gateway Program

WASHINGTON—The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) extends heartfelt congratulations to the Armenian American Class of 2025—graduates stepping into the next chapter of their lives equipped with knowledge, purpose and the promise of transformative leadership. As part of our enduring commitment to the next generation, the ANCA is encouraging graduates interested in politics, policy, media, advocacy and public service to apply to the Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program (CGP)—the organization’s signature career development initiative in Washington, D.C.

As Armenian students across the country celebrate their academic achievements, the ANCA proudly reaffirms its commitment to empowering their next steps—supporting their growth as change-makers for our community and advocates for justice, freedom and security for the Armenian nation. The Gateway Program—a unique career development program—helps Armenian American graduates launch successful careers in Washington, D.C., particularly in the fields of public policy, government, media, consulting and advocacy.

Administered by the ANCA and supported by generous community donors, the CGP offers a highly competitive package of benefits: up to three months of free housing at the ANCA Aramian House, professional career coaching, job placement support, and an unparalleled network of Armenian American mentors and professionals across the nation’s capital. Fellows also participate in a series of enrichment seminars that focus on resume writing, cover letter development, effective networking and strategic job searching—equipping them with the tools and confidence to thrive in D.C.’s fast-paced professional environment.

“The Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program isn’t just about landing a job—it’s about building a career, a community and a commitment to a Cause greater than oneself,” stated Gev Iskajyan, ANCA National Grassroots Director. “As we celebrate our graduates, we invite them to step into this next phase not alone, but with the full support of a program and a movement that believes in them.”

“We’re proud of the Class of 2025 and are ready to help them transform their talents into purpose-driven careers,” added Nareg Mesrobian, ANCA Programs Coordinator. “Through the CGP and the welcoming environment of the Aramian House, we’re providing not just professional support—but a place to belong, to grow, and to launch lives of impact in service to the Armenian Cause.”

The Aramian House, located in the heart of Washington, D.C., offers more than just cost-free housing—it provides a safe, empowering environment where fellows live with like-minded young professionals who share their values, heritage and aspirations. This living arrangement fosters peer-to-peer learning, collaboration and lifelong friendships, all while easing the financial burden of launching a career in one of the nation’s most expensive cities.

Over the past two decades, the CGP has helped hundreds of Armenian Americans secure positions that have shaped public policy, advanced community interests and amplified the Armenian voice in corridors of power. Whether advocating for U.S. recognition of Artsakh, supporting sanctions against Azerbaijan or shaping foreign policy narratives, CGP alumni are making a difference every day.

The Capital Gateway Program is named in memory of Hovig Apo Saghdejian, a beloved young Armenian American community leader whose life was tragically cut short in a car accident. Launched in 2003, the program stands as a living tribute to Hovig’s legacy of service, purpose and passion for the Armenian Cause. His family, honoring his memory, established the Hovig Apo Saghdejian Memorial Fund, and over the past two decades has played a pivotal role in the growth and success of the program. Additional major support for CGP has come from a broad network of dedicated community benefactors, including the Cafesjian Family Foundation, longtime ANCA supporters Mr. and Mrs. Frank and Barbara Hekimian, and the Armenian American Veterans Post of Milford, Massachusetts (AAVO).

The Aramian House, which opened its doors in 2016 as the residential cornerstone of the program, was made possible through a generous donation by the family of the late community leader and philanthropist Martha Aramian of Providence, Rhode Island. The Aramian family—led by sisters Sue, the late Margo and the late Martha—have long stood as pillars of generosity for ANCA programs and a wide range of charitable efforts benefiting both the Armenian homeland and diasporan communities. Their support has ensured that young Armenian Americans arriving in Washington, D.C. have not only a place to live, but a home from which to grow, lead and serve.

Applications for the Fall 2025 Capital Gateway Program session are due by July 15, 2025; the session begins on September 8, 2025. For more information and to apply, visit anca.org/gateway, email gateway@anca.org or call (202) 775-1918. Learn more about all of ANCA’s youth empowerment programs at anca.org/youth.