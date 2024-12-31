Meet Nemesis (2.0): The Armenian-Ukrainian Military Group Fighting Against Russia

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine passes its thousandth day, Armenians in Ukraine continue to persevere through hardships of war. A considerable number of Armenians have joined the war effort, by serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), to defend their homes against a seemingly never-ending onslaught of Russian forces.

According to Vachahan Tonoian, a specialist in Armenian Studies in Ukraine and an analyst, publicist and blogger, the number of ethnic Armenians (of both partial and full Armenian ancestry) who are currently serving is around 16,000, and the death toll of ethnic Armenian service members killed since the beginning of the invasion in 2022 is around 100. This estimate, gathered by the several Armenian communities located across all of Ukraine, would make Armenians the largest ethnic minority involved in the war. It’s a staggering figure that has long gone unnoticed due to the difficulty of sourcing its authenticity and since the international Armenian community is largely unaware of the capacity of Armenian involvement in this war.

The Russian Federation maintains that their fight is in self-defense, but their reasoning differs greatly from Ukraine’s. They claim to protect against NATO’s encroachment on its borders, using Ukraine as a proxy, while also laying historical land claims to Ukrainian soil. The result is a war of attrition in which Russia vastly outnumbers Ukraine with the quantity of troops it can throw at the ‘meat grinder.’ Meanwhile, Ukraine, which has sought to strengthen its relations with the West and distance itself from Russian influence, is defending itself against Russia for the second time since 2014. Despite suffering territorial losses, Ukraine is resilient against the world’s second strongest military.

While many might know of the historical presence of Armenians in the Russian Empire-turned- Federation, Armenian presence in Ukraine is equally impressive, dating back around a thousand years, to the time of the Kyivan Rus (which encompassed much of modern-day Ukraine and western Russia). Today, the Ukrainian-Armenian community is roughly half its population a decade ago. After the Russian occupation of Donetsk, Luhansk and Crimea regions in 2014, 120,000 Armenians remained in Ukraine; after the 2022 invasion, that number dwindled to 100,000 — roughly equal to the population of Gyumri, Armenia’s second city.

Military organization of ethnic Armenian soldiers in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

When the war first began, many Armenians quietly volunteered to defend their homes along the frontline, spanning from Donbas and Kharkiv to Kyiv and other regions where large Armenian populations exist. As the war raged on, soldiers took to social media to express themselves and show their presence. More and more Armenian fighters found each other on websites like Instagram and Telegram, and the desire to unite grew quickly. One Armenian-Ukrainian artist and soldier named Hovnan with the call sign ‘Druid,’ along with a few other actively-serving compatriots, decided to start a military community dedicated to connecting ethnic Armenian soldiers from various branches and units of the AFU.

Inspired by Operation Nemesis, the covert program organized by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation to assassinate the Ottoman perpetrators of the Armenian Genocide, the newly-founded community named itself Nemesis Group, with Hovnan ‘Druid’ as its leader. Born and raised in the region of Odessa, Hovnan is a Marine from the Ukrainian 126th Territorial Defense Brigade. However, in times of peace, he is a sculptor, teaching sculpting and painting at the local Armenian school in Odessa City as well as creating khachkars (cross-stones) and statues of prominent Armenian figures like Komitas.

“The main goal of Nemesis Group is to promote Armenian military culture, to teach our experiences to our youth and to share our experiences with other ethnic Armenian soldiers. It can be here or in other countries. If it has to do with protecting Armenians, we are always ready to help our people,” he told the Weekly.

Nemesis Group’s recruitment has been limited to only the best and brightest soldiers. Though the number of members is classified, members say that they were noticed, questioned and, upon showing the right motivations, welcomed into a community they now see as a supportive family. Combat Medics, Artillerymen, Drone Operators, Infantrymen, Intelligence Operatives and Scouts are just some of the job titles held by initiated members. These members, many of whom met online, have formed a strong brotherly bond since the group’s inception, supporting each other in times of need.

“We fought in the Svatove direction. I was wounded in both legs. Both legs were completely broken. The guys from Nemesis Group immediately called me, rushed to help and made a big contribution. They helped with medications and all other necessities to the best of their abilities,” recalls Felix ‘Janich’, a reconnaissance specialist and member of Nemesis Group. “My great-grandfather fought for Armenia. My grandfather, Felix, whom I am named after, served in the Armenian Army.”

Apart from Nemesis Group, there is the Armenian Legion, Areyi Battalion and the Armenians serving in the International Legion of Ukraine, which is a multiethnic branch of the AFU, open to all qualified personnel who are willing to fight for Ukraine.

Conflicting opinions on Armenian allegiances to Ukraine and Russia

When hearing about the involvement of Armenians in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, many point to the alleged sale of phosphorus munitions by Ukraine to Azerbaijan in the 44-Day War of 2020 in Artsakh and the fact that Armenians serving in the AFU sometimes fight side-by-side with Azerbaijanis against Russia. There is also the question that frequently follows: why not fight for Armenia?

The most common argument made by those who oppose supporting Ukraine is that Ukraine allegedly supplied phosphorus munitions to Azerbaijan, used by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces to cause great bodily harm to Armenian soldiers. In response to this, Vachahan Tonoian made the following arguments in conversation with the Weekly, much of which have been corroborated by StopFake, a project of Media Reforms Center, a Ukrainian NGO whose explicit aim is to “refute Russian propaganda and fake news.”

The discussion revolves around statements made by Robert Menendez in November 2022 during a hearing on U.S. policy in the South Caucasus. He claimed that Azerbaijan had used phosphorus supplied by Ukraine. In response to these claims, Philip Reeker, the U.S. State Department’s Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations, told Menendez that he had not heard of such a case. In the end, Menendez could not specify where he had seen this information nor provide any other evidence of phosphorus supplies. He merely stated that this information was widely circulated in the media in 2020. Ukraine has destroyed all the chemical arsenals it inherited from the USSR, as documented by international observers, and the same applies to other lethal weapons. Therefore, in almost three years of war, Ukraine has not used phosphorus even once against Russia. This cannot be said about the Russian side, which regularly uses it in eastern Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky gave a comprehensive response to such accusations at the time: “Ukraine has never supplied phosphorus bombs anywhere. Ever. Especially to places that are already heated and where there are already plenty of hotheads eager to resolve something ‘geopolitically.’” The last time Ukraine sold weapons to Azerbaijan was in 2013 . Since then, no sales have taken place. It should also be noted that Ukraine did not provide any military assistance to Azerbaijan during the 44-Day War.

Based on the opinions of several members of the Nemesis Group, Armenians in the AFU are motivated not only in the defense of their homes and families but those of Armenians living everywhere. They believe that Russia will not stop at just Ukraine, stressing that countries where other Armenian diaspora communities exist are also at risk of a Russian military or political invasion. Georgia, for example, is experiencing great political turmoil due to its citizens’ concern about Russian influence in Georgia’s government.

“An occupation of Georgia by Russia could later lead to an attempt to absorb Armenia into the Russian Federation,” pointed out Edgar, ‘Bloger,’ an artilleryman of the AFU and member of the Nemesis Group. “Russia’s inability and general disinterest in protecting Armenians on several occasions of Azerbaijani offensives onto Artsakh and Armenia in the last several years has proven that Russia cannot be trusted.”

In October 2023, Zelensky met Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the first time at the European Political Community Summit in Granada, Spain. According to Zelensky, the two discussed the security situation in the South Caucasus, bilateral cooperation and interregional economic projects. This came a month after Armenia provided its first humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, in September 2023.

Kyiv has also maintained good relations with Azerbaijan all throughout the war, with Baku providing humanitarian and economic aid, as well as assisting in Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts, namely in the energy sector where the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) operates. In 2023, Ceyhun Mammadov, the Secretary General of the Rada of Azerbaijanis of Ukraine, confirmed that about 500 ethnic Azerbaijanis were serving in the ranks of the AFU.

Both Armenian and Azerbaijani soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine see themselves as simply citizens of Ukraine, defending the same country in which they have chosen to build a life. The frontline experience is valuable, and after the war ends, it is highly possible that some combat soldiers from either group could travel to their ethnic homelands with the aim of training and joining their armed forces. However, the opposite is already happening, with veterans of the Artsakh wars who do not wish to be named currently serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Whether with the regular forces or the International Legion, a soldier will soldier on.

The future of the war in Ukraine

Nearing its three-year mark, the war in Ukraine shows no signs of stopping. The leaders of both Russia and Ukraine cannot even begin negotiations, let alone conclude them. Since the U.S. elections and President-elect Donald Trump’s talk of ending the war, Ukrainians see Trump’s reascension to power as a possible light at the end of a long bloody tunnel, which involves Armenians as well as a multitude of other ethnic minorities who all live under the blue and yellow banner.

For a seasoned soldier like ‘Druid,’ the fight goes on beyond defending Ukraine. “When Armenians here die in war, they say, ‘He died for Zelensky and Ukraine. It would’ve been better if he could’ve fought and given his life for Artsakh.’ I always carry a large Armenian flag with me. When they ask why, I tell them that my goal is to enter Armyansk town in Crimea with an Armenian flag. There is a lot of Armenian history there, with traces of culture that must remain.”

Few in Ukraine see the eventual end of the war as Russia’s last attempt at grabbing more of Ukraine’s land. Having faced the world’s second-largest military power and survived for three years is nothing short of an impressive feat for Ukrainians. It’s an accomplishment that brave Armenian men and women in Ukraine can say they’ve contributed to in time, blood, sweat and tears.