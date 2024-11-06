You love me.
You love me when I’m your daughter’s camp counselor.
You know I’ll make sure she wears clean socks every day.
You love me in the industrial church kitchen.
Melting butter and browning egg noodles for you to enjoy at the church bazaar.
You love me on the AYF executive.
I made the Google Drive they still use as a template today. That year, there was an all-women executive board.
You love me setting up for your hantess.
Rolling out the big round tables and placing the silverware in the right spots. Sometimes an event just needs a woman’s touch.
You love me dressed femininely Sunday night at Olympics.
You look so pretty. Yes, but did you know I completed a pentathlon this morning?
You love me as the Junior advisor.
I’m just the person to guide our youth. A positive role model for your daughters. So motherly.
You love me for learning how to roll dolma.
A tradition passed down from woman to woman. The keepers of our history. The carriers of our future.
You love me dancing on a stage in my taraz.
To be a woman is to perform.
You love me as your kids’ babysitter.
Ten bucks an hour, a price you set yourself and I too politely accepted. Wouldn’t it be crass as a woman to ask for more money?
You love me as the secretary for AYF Convention.
I listen well, and without a chance to speak myself, I record every detail from everyone else. Their words will live forever in the archives while mine die on my lips.
You love me as a member of the ARS.
Gossiping and chineh–ing and whatever else the ladies do.
You love me at my own wedding.
You make such a beautiful bride. You’ll be a great mom, too. What does one have to do with the other?
You love me in the church choir.
Singing soprano and barred from stepping foot on the altar.
You love me as a Dinkjian.
At least they have one son to carry on the family name. I didn’t change my last name, for your information.
You love me on the haleh line. The novelty of my mom, my sister and I leading.
It’s traditionally a man’s dance, you know. Yes, we know. We just don’t care.
You love me as the keynote speaker at your flag raising event.
I’m well spoken and educated. I’m qualified, and I’m passionate.
You love me as a rapid responder.
With what little platform I have, I shine the light unto you. Post and repost, share, like and subscribe.
You love me when I stand up for Armenians around the world, shifting my gaze to wherever it’s needed.
And when I ask you to stand up for me, for this Armenian in this world, suddenly you’re unwilling. Your feet unyielding. All your power invested somewhere else. Unable to make a decision. To choose between two candidates who haven’t catered to you, as if you’ve not been catered to for centuries.
You love me while you say don’t hate me for how I voted.
But it’s not you who should be afraid; isn’t it obvious I’m the one who’s hated here?
You love me and support me. You’ll protect me and fight for me.
So long as I am an Armenian first, and a woman somewhere else down the line.
But just as we cannot imagine Armenia without the sanctity of Christianity,
I cannot imagine myself without the painful certainty of my womanhood.
And if you do not love that about me, you do not love me at all.
Forgive me as I mourn my role in this community. It has let me down.
Love you better when not being a drama queen….relax…everything is going to be alright…things didn’t go your way?Imagine how I felt the last 4 years…welcome to the real world…the sun will come up tomorrow and the world goes on…
My thoughts exactly! Grow up!!
Well said.
Beautifully said and very heartbreaking.
Wow Arev!—Quite an impassioned proclamation unfortunately most often falling on ears that don’t hear and eyes that don’t see.
Sometimes grace and kindness is misinterpreted by the uninformed and unaligned as accommodating and weak.
They’re just wrong.
Bravo!! This is how we raise our Armenian girls!
Louder for the ignorance in the back row.
Are – You have managed to put words to the emotions I have been feeling ever since reading about the “non-endorsements”. Betrayal just about sums it up, as this poem so eloquently articulates. I often wonder if the result would have been the same if, instead of the men in charge, women were leading. Educate your daughters! It is the only way to move forward.
On a day where many of us are understandably frustrated with the results of the election, what an odd choice to center oneself and target one’s community — especially, I might add, from a blue state. I take personal offense to the statement that the Armenian community let you down – why make this generalization that we all voted one way, or all share the same values? While we are united by our culture, our experiences (and our motivations for voting) are far from monolithic. Why assume the worst of intentions from your own people? Lastly – “dancing in taraz” is not merely a performance but a revolutionary act of cultural preservation. I’m sorry to see you portray that, and the other roles described here, as something shameful or small.
Hurt and anger is justified and your American right. Blaming your own people for that hurt and anger is not productive, nor is it fair.
I think you’ve misread the piece. The second line of most of the couplets — including the one about dancing — is meant to represent not the narrator’s point of view but the point of view of the people she’s disappointed in. It’s certain other people, not Arev, who think that ” To be a woman is to perform.” That’s what she’s saying.
Thanks David, I was able to grasp that on my own. I think you’ve misread my comment.
Thanks Daniel, I was able to grasp that on my own. The quote “to be a woman is to perform” is from Simone de Beauvoir; pairing it with the line about dancing here is actually a break from the conceit with the italics in the rest of the piece.
The author’s assertion that the outcome of the presidential election proves that the Armenian community somehow does not value or “love” her as a woman makes no sense. If this was simply a piece about pushing back against being put into a box by these traditional roles and expectations, I would be all applause. It’s the “my community has let me down” that makes this weird and misplaced.
Worst take I’ve read in a while filled with straw man arguments and delusions of grandeur. Is this really what goes through your mind at a time like this? You are questioning “the future of your womanhood” while living in the USA, a first world country? Think of all the poor women in Palestine, Sudan, China, and beyond who are being abused, imprisoned, or worse; and you have the nerve to cry out for attention. Embarrassing and shame on the Weekly for publishing this.
Powerful words from a powerful woman. We are all Arev this morning after the election. Our men, community and the United States have voted against the interests of women. But we are resilient and we shall overcome.
Bravo
Beautifully said
Passion unwavering, but that’s who you are for all & everything you do!!
Continue to believe, because that’s what really matters ❤️🇦🇲
Arev, you have touched my soul. I love you.
Hi Arev,
There’s a few things that dont really make sense to me from this article. You are seemingly proud to be involved in the Armenian community, but are now denouncing it because some Armenians didnt vote for the same person as you? Everyone is entitled to vote for whoever they want so I dont understand why you choose to bring the entire community into this. The line, “You love me as a member of the ARS.
Gossiping and chineh–ing and whatever else the ladies do” is deeply offensive to the women who dedicate their lives to the organization and helping Armenians worldwide. Are Armenian women just gossipers? Why further divide the Armenian community when we are fighting to be united?
You can rest assured your womanhood isn’t going anywhere; this is a ridiculous article to be posted in a reputable publication.
To repeat what I’ve written above: I think you’ve misread the piece. The second line of most of the couplets — including the one about the ARS members — is meant to represent not the narrator’s point of view but the point of view of the people she’s disappointed in. It’s certain other (apparently male) people, not Arev, who think that HOMouhis do frivolous stuff like gossip.That’s what she’s saying.
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Beautifully written! Thank you for speaking up about our intersectional identities as Armenian American women.
God bless you
Thank you for this true and heartbreaking message. I pray for better days ahead .
Arev, this was a wonderfully thought out and insightful piece of writing. Your voice is one of your strongest tools. Don’t ever stop using it. There are very few I would choose follow dancing the Haleh than you and the other Dinkjian women. Furthermore, if you’re commenting under the name ‘anonymous’ your response is invalid.
So we are blaming Armenians for the outcome of this election?
Armenians from New Jersey? Whose state was blue?
What a way to prop yourself up while putting other women in this community down. A real slap in the face to women who choose to stay true to values and traditions that mean something to THEM. To also demean the women of the ARS who tirelessly volunteer their time to provide humanitarian aid to Armenians in need for over 100 years. Shame on you and Armenian Weekly for publishing this. Not getting your way in an election gives you no right to look down on others and bash the community you claim to love and be so proud of.
Do you consume and appropriate your culture? Do you perform it out of some expectation or obligation? Seems like you’ve orientalized your “Armenianness” for yourself. If “rolling dolma” is an oppressive act of the patriarchy for you, then simply don’t. Maybe your kids will learn to roll dolma from the ARS ladies cheneh-ing that you disdain so much. Another commenter said it beautifully, these women dedicate their lives to the organization, relentlessly offer their time and space to serve our country. If you are reducing down your presence in the ARS to merely gossip time, then reconsider how you spend your time there. Tell me about your daraz: what patterns do you wear, what head gear, is it a model of a daraz from a certain village? Tell me about your dances: when you clap your hands, what does it symbolize, what animal’s movements are you replicating in your movements? What are you trying to kick away or reach up to when you jump? “To be a woman is to perform.” Can you answer these questions? Or do you merely perform your culture without intention or purpose? You say you feel betrayed, but perhaps you are the one who has betrayed yourself. “You love me…” but how many of these acts do you do out of intrinsic love and not obligation? These words read like those written with resentment built over time. Your Armenianness does not threaten or detract from your womanhood nor vice versa, regardless of how anyone votes. I feel most feminine in my Armenianness in the most revolutionary and empowered kind of way. No amount of noise from the world around me can change that.
Well said.
I can’t believe some of these comments, which are further proving her point haha. Arev, thank you for giving a voice to so many Armenian women in such a beautiful and articulate expression of emotion and reality.
Beautifully written! As an Armenian American woman and a grandmother of a young Armenian American grandmother, our feelings are so aligned with you. 💔 Please, continue doing everything you cherish as an Armenian but at the same time never let the negative comments from cowardly anonymous people are posting.
All you do is so appreciated as a roll model for all our young women!!