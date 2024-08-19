Artbox Incubator awarded a €100,000 grant to 10 creative projects

Creative Armenia celebrates the successful conclusion of the second edition of its Artbox Incubator program, designed to support creative ideas with commercial potential.



20 selected individuals and teams with cutting-edge projects in visual arts, design and more worked with top-notch mentors and renowned cultural leaders from Armenia, the Netherlands, Denmark, Malta and Estonia to bring their projects to life. Through weekly workshops, participants developed their projects, addressing all aspects from market analysis to business strategy and pitching. As the program ended, 10 out of the 20 projects were awarded a total of €100,000 to help them become viable businesses.



The 10 projects that were cumulatively awarded €100,000, equating to €10,000 each, are:

ArtInsight — An online platform connecting artists and art lovers, curating a diverse collection of contemporary artworks and fostering cultural exchange and creativity.

Crop Up — A podcast studio and digital platform serving as a unified space for creators to release and distribute various podcast projects, with a primary focus on distributing Armenian podcasts.

Daobab — Production and sales of luxury accessories that aims to elevate jewelry craftsmanship, crafting with materials including gold, silver and genuine leather.

DrumStar Corporation — A compact, multi-height electronic drum innovation designed to facilitate learning, practicing, performing and recording drums.

Fotokombinat N17 — Alternative photography studio reviving the artistry of historical photography in Armenia by offering an authentic and immersive experience.

Hay ink — Armenian art turned into wearable fashion pieces and featured on an online marketplace enhancing artists’ visibility and connecting them to a global audience.

IMAGERY №3 — Multidisciplinary creative fashion and styling room, providing a unique 360° approach to fashion narrative, experience and style development.

Line: Armenian Architecture Biennial — A nomadic architectural biennial navigating Armenia’s public spaces, addressing community challenges and advocating for transformation, all through the lens of design.

SHRJAN — SHRJAN helps children connect with their Armenian heritage via a digital platform with hands-on creative kits.

Studio Kerani — A ceramic studio, focusing on high-end dishware production with an emphasis on modernized Armenian ornaments that aim to popularize and preserve cultural heritage.

“With Artbox, we catalyze the next generation of artists and creators, equipping them with fundamental business mindset and skills and providing funds to develop their creative ideas into marketable creative products. We are so happy to further this support by granting seed funding to 10 of the 20 incubated projects that have demonstrated artistic and commercial power,” said Anush Ter-Khachatryan, director of programs at Creative Armenia.

Inspired by innovative models in business and tech, Artbox is a reinvention of the incubator and accelerator models for the art world — a dynamic entrepreneurial system that supports individuals, projects and institutions across disciplines with potential for success. Through a set of signature cutting-edge programs, Artbox develops commercial viability, audience growth and investable creative products.