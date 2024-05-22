Tavush border dispute escalates amid political turmoil

YEREVAN—As of today, access to the roadway leading to Kirants village in the Tavush province remains restricted to registered residents only.

In response to restrictions imposed by the Border Guard troops of the National Security Service (NSS) along the state border near Kirants, representatives of the “Tavush for the Homeland” movement, who have been mobilizing against the Armenian government’s decision to cede four border villages in Tavush to Azerbaijan, made their way to the area to address the situation firsthand.

Upon arrival, they encountered a formidable obstacle. Hundreds of individuals, identifiable by their distinctive red and black berets, stood guard, refusing entry to Tavush to opposition MPs seeking to engage with local residents. Official announcements from the NSS press service indicate that temporary restrictions on access to Kirants have been imposed, citing security and operational imperatives.

This move has sparked concerns and objections from the population, with Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, leader of “Tavush for the Homeland,” arguing that such measures infringe upon the rights of citizens and may exacerbate tensions in the region. The archbishop was reportedly barred from entering the area but later made his way to the people of Kirants.

“This is the modus operandi of those engaged in clandestine, subversive activities. These individuals have become nothing more than willing instruments,” remarked the archbishop on the matter.

In an interview with the Weekly, Garnik Danielyan, a member of Parliament representing the “Hayastan” faction who has been part of the movement since its inception two months ago, said, “We need security guarantees. Our people should be able to live peacefully in our villages. With these steps, it will become impossible. Armenians will not be able to live safely in Armenia.”

A meeting took place late yesterday evening at the community hall in Kirants, which will lose agricultural land, several houses and part of a critical highway as part of the land transfer. Representatives from the office of the Tavush governor engaged in discussions regarding compensation issues with a select group of Kirants residents for several hours.

Owners of two houses that cross into Azerbaijani territory have been issued a deadline: they must vacate their homes by June 24. This implies that Azerbaijani authorities may officially register ownership of these properties by the end of June.

Following the meeting, administrative head of Kirants Kamo Shahinyan provided an update. He confirmed that an alternative route constructed by the Armenian government will bypass the village of Acharkut, heading directly towards Kirants and then converging with the new school building area. Previously, the head of the prime minister’s staff, Araik Harutyunyan, said that construction has commenced and will comply with international standards. “The road will be widened and will also be accessible for trucks,” he wrote, assuring that the road construction will be completed within two months.

On May 17, the governor of Tavush, accompanied by NSS officials, held a closed meeting affirming the transfer of lands and homes from Kirants to Azerbaijan. MP Danielyan shed light on the meeting. He claimed that the citizens of Kirants were approached with offers of bribes by the current regime in exchange for ancestral graves, churches, land and residences.

“The resolute response from the people of Kirants exemplifies a steadfast commitment to the sanctity of our homeland. They firmly asserted that while some may succumb to the allure of bribery, our nation’s integrity remains priceless,” stated Danielyan.

Danielyan expressed concern over the potential compromise of national security interests, particularly highlighting the handover of a portion of a key bridge to Azerbaijan.

“Despite initial assurances that vital infrastructural assets, including homes, bridges and villages, would remain safeguarded, recent developments suggest otherwise,” Danielyan said, urging for a comprehensive reassessment of the situation to uphold the nation’s sovereignty and security.

Archbishop Galstanyan’s potential ascent to the role of prime minister of Armenia for a year has garnered significant attention, as revealed during his recent meeting with political forces on May 18. Galstanyan has been meeting with different political actors in Yerevan to garner support for his call for PM Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation. During the gathering, Archbishop Galstanyan outlined several aspects of his proposed political framework, which entails the formation of a temporary cabinet. This cabinet would comprise solely non-partisan professionals, ensuring a depoliticized approach to governance.

The archbishop proposed that the interim government’s tenure would span one year, after which new parliamentary elections would be conducted. The interim prime minister, if appointed, would be barred from participating in these subsequent elections, fostering a level playing field for political contenders. The archbishop’s agenda reflects a broader sentiment among opposition political circles regarding the need for systemic reform and stability in Armenia’s political landscape.

Archbishop Galstanyan is set to continue his series of meetings with various public representatives this week, culminating in a final rally by the week’s end, planned for May 26. During this concluding gathering, the archbishop intends to unveil a roadmap for a change in leadership, signaling the initiation of more proactive measures.

Until May 26, opposition factions in parliament have pledged not to table a vote of no confidence nor propose changes to constitutional norms regarding dual citizenship and prime ministerial candidacy. The Armenian constitution bars people holding dual citizenship from serving as prime minister, and the archbishop has Canadian citizenship.

Following the latest session of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border demarcation and delimitation commissions last week, “Tavush for the Homeland” issued a statement, denouncing the Armenian government’s actions as detrimental to the nation’s interests. According to the movement, the government’s trajectory has remained unchanged since April 19, persisting along what they characterize as a criminal path.

In their official statement, the movement accused the government of allegiance to the Azerbaijani-Turkish alliance at the expense of Armenia’s sovereignty, society and citizens. They asserted that the government’s actions lack constitutional grounding, disregard legal principles, undermine the nation’s integrity and dismiss the will of the people, as expressed through popular dissent.

Concluding their statement, “Tavush for the Homeland” called for the immediate cessation of the government’s activities, which they labeled destructive to Armenia’s national interests and the well-being of its citizens. They argued that the current government fails to represent the aspirations of the Armenian people and advocated for a new direction that prioritizes the nation’s sovereignty and welfare.

Despite widespread opposition and legal challenges, including a recent crime report submitted to the General Prosecutor’s Office by the Hayaqve movement, the government has persisted in its course of action.

Arman Tatoyan, former Human Rights Defender of Armenia, has criticized recent statements from the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Prime Minister’s Office regarding border delimitation with Azerbaijan. Tatoyan argued these statements mislead the public and jeopardize Armenia’s security by presenting legal inconsistencies and discrepancies in official descriptions of border activities in Tavush. He stated that the delimitation process lacks democratic legitimacy and fails to safeguard the rights of affected communities.

Tatoyan warned of the adverse impact of land transfers to Azerbaijani control on border residents and the environment. He challenged the government’s claim following the latest border commission meeting that Azerbaijan returned 25 hectares of agricultural land near Kirants to Armenia, stating that the land was already under Armenian control, albeit as a minefield.