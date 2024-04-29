COAF breaks ground on the Debed School construction project

LORI, Armenia—The groundbreaking ceremony of the reconstruction of the primary school in Debed by the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) took place on April 10, 2024.

The event was attended by the Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Araksia Svajyan, Governor of Lori Province Aram Ghazaryan, Head of Community of the Municipality of Pambak Suren Kostandyan, other representatives of government and the local community and COAF’s Managing Director Liana Ghaltaghchyan.

The construction of the school is being realized within the scope of COAF’s Rural Communities Holistic Development programs, creating the opportunity for hundreds of children and youth to receive quality education tailored to the demands of the 21st century and the best conditions for study.

COAF undertook the commitment to build a new primary school in Debed taking into account the dilapidated state and seismic risks of the existing building. The new school, which COAF is investing over $1.7 million to construct, will result in a modern educational facility including bright and colorful classrooms, specialized laboratories and interactive rooms that are designed not only to facilitate the acquisition of knowledge, but also to encourage the active involvement of children in the process.

In her opening remarks, Ghaltaghchyan noted that “along with the various programs and construction projects implemented in Lori Province by COAF, today marked the start of construction for the Debed School. Our goal is to support the creation of the infrastructures necessary for obtaining quality education as much as possible. I would like to highlight that, like our other projects, the construction of the Debed School goes hand in hand with training its staff. We are not only building the school’s structure, but also aim to create an environment where children and teachers will be able to discover and realize their own potential, work and learn in a setting that fosters creativity and form broadened horizons.”

Svajyan gave a welcoming speech, in which she expressed, “Currently, the educational system is in a period of rather extensive reforms. One of the most important programs implemented in this context is the government’s ‘300 schools and 500 kindergartens’ program, and I think that the construction of this school comes to supplement the mentioned program. Naturally, this would not have been possible if the Children of Armenia Fund did not actively work with benefactors. Our big thanks to the foundation and to all those who want to contribute to our country, particularly in school construction and programs aimed at changes in the field of education.”

Ghazaryan emphasized the importance of establishing a new quality educational institution in Debed village, noting, “It is not for nothing that it is said that one of the important prerequisites for the development of the state is the provision of the best education, and for that, the creation of a favorable educational environment is also important. In this regard, I congratulate the residents of Lori Province, particularly of Debed, on the start of the construction of a modern school. In a short time, we will have an innovative and advanced educational structure that will help each student to discover their potential in a creative environment, to develop their abilities by receiving a quality education.”