COAF embarks on Child and Family Center construction in Armavir

ARMAVIR, Armenia—A groundbreaking ceremony on January 17 marked the commencement of the construction of the Child and Family Center by the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) in the village of Myasnikyan, Armavir province. The Center is funded by the American-Armenian philanthropist Hagop Youredjian and stands as the inaugural phase of the SMART Armavir Campus, aligning seamlessly with the strategic development goals outlined by the Armenian government for the Armavir province.

The event was attended by the Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, Tatevik Stepanyan; Governor of Armavir Province, Davit Khudatyan; Mayor of Armavir, Varsham Sargsyan; Founder of the Youredjian Family Charitable Foundation, one of the largest benefactors of COAF, Hagop Youredjian; Global Executive Director of COAF, Ara Barsam; and Managing Director Liana Ghaltagchyan.

COAF’s Child & Family Center (CFC) aims to provide a comprehensive array of services, including early childhood education programs, speech therapy, and psychological and social work support for children and their families across 14 communities, impacting 3,000 children. The CFC will also host parenting workshops, personalized educational and developmental approaches, and multifaceted outreach initiatives to ensure every child receives the necessary support to overcome obstacles.

In his opening remarks, newly-appointed Governor Khudatyan expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “This project marks the most inspiring start for me as the head of the community. I am thrilled to collaborate with COAF, and this megaproject is more than just a connection.”

Stepanyan emphasized, “Every initiative focused on children directly contributes to the development and strengthening of the Republic of Armenia.”

Ghaltagchyan underscored the significance of the COAF Armavir CFC, stating, “COAF works in close collaboration with governmental and local authorities to assure the fulfillment of regional needs. We envision this center to become a resource hub, empowering local communities with the skills and tools to advance Armavir province.”

Youredjian, a devoted COAF friend and philanthropist, expressed his connection with the foundation, saying, “My collaboration with COAF started right here in Armavir. When I first visited the COAF Karakert Center, I was deeply impressed. It brought me immense joy, and I am confident that this center in the village of Myasnikyan will play a vital role for children in local and nearby communities.”