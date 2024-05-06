ARF Eastern USA stands with the movement to save our homeland

In a month when the First Independent Republic of Armenia was established in 1918 through the fierce patriotism, determination and sacrifice of our forefathers and foremothers, the Nikol Pashinyan regime has chosen a foreign and traitorous political path that will result in the subjugation of our homeland to our enemies and the inevitable destruction of our sacred Hairenik if that regime is allowed to remain in power.

With Pashinyan’s planned handover of four Tavush villages to Azerbaijan effective May 15, without regard to the danger that this unprecedented act will bring to the people of Tavush and the entire homeland, the Armenian nation’s millions of citizens are resisting the Pashinyan regime’s dangerous and nihilistic policies, uniting in a resounding vote of zero confidence.

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation holds that our national liberation struggle seeks “individual freedom, national self-determination, independent statehood, social harmony and economic well-being to secure unobstructed, multifaceted and sustainable development of both the individual Armenian and Armenian nation.” Indeed, for the ARF, the nation is “a fundamental value,” and its work is motivated by that “fundamental value” for the protection and prosperity of the homeland.

The people of Armenia have the power to remove Pashinyan and his followers from office before even more damage is inflicted on Armenia’s dignity, security and viability. Today’s resistance to the current regime’s stranglehold on the government aims to inspire a popular movement to save the nation from further destruction, carrying with it the patriotic spirit of the 1918 Armenian independence movement.

We stand with our brothers and sisters in preventing Pashinyan’s planned May 15 handover of our lands to the genocidal Aliyev regime and support efforts to replace the Pashinyan regime with the patriotic, honorable and resilient leaders our homeland needs and deserves.

Armenian Revolutionary Federation Central Committee

Eastern United States

May 6, 2024