Armenian Sacred Music Project announces scholarship recipients

LOS ANGELES—The Armenian Sacred Music Project takes great pride in recognizing and supporting the exceptional achievements of six university students. Through the Kinarik Altinyuzuk Scholarship Fund, the non-profit is embarking on a historic journey to sponsor and safeguard the rich heritage of Armenian sacred music and continue fostering its growth among students across the United States, Europe and Armenia. The Kinarik Altinyuzuk Scholarship Fund is proud to disperse $4,500 USD in total financial aid to this fall semester’s scholarship recipients.

“I am proud to honor the legacy and life of my beloved grandmother by ensuring that her passion and love for the Armenian Apostolic Church and sacred music continue to survive and thrive for deserving students,” said Sevag Derderian, founder and president.

The scholarship recipients are:

Alina Adamyan

Karlsruhe University of Music, Karlsruhe, Germany

Major: Music; Violin

Samvel Davtyan

Yerevan State Conservatory, Yerevan, Armenia

Major: Music; Trombone

Tigran Mardanyan

Boston Conservatory, Boston, MA

Major: Music; Piano

Robert Melkumyan

The Institute of Contemporary Music Performance, London, England

Major: Creative Music

Alexandra Yaralian

University of Maryland, Maryland, Washington D.C.

Major: Ethnomusicology

Lilia Medea Yaralian

University of Maryland, Maryland, Washington D.C.

Major: Ethnomusicology

The Armenian Sacred Music Project invites all faithful and community members to champion these students as they continue their musical education and promote Armenian sacred and secular music within their communities and parishes.

To support the Armenian Sacred Music Project in its initiatives, please email hello@sacred-music.org or visit www.sacred-music.org.