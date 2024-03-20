The Region in Brief

Armenia

A coalition of prominent Armenian human rights experts, including Gegham Stepanyan, Arman Tatoyan, Artak Beglaryan, Siranush Sahakyan and Ara Ghazaryan, has issued a stark warning against Armenia’s potential withdrawal from lawsuits against Azerbaijan in international forums. Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has suggested that Armenia is prepared to withdraw from such legal proceedings if a peace treaty with Azerbaijan is signed. The human rights experts stressed the critical role these lawsuits play in holding Azerbaijan accountable for its violations against Armenians and seeking justice for victims. They also highlighted the indispensable nature of legal proceedings in safeguarding rights in Artsakh and achieving lasting peace. The experts argued that withdrawal would validate Azerbaijan’s crimes and pave the way for further violations, urging the exploration of new legal avenues for justice, including potential action through the International Criminal Court.

Artsakh

The Armenian government has published new statistics regarding Armenians forcibly displaced from Artsakh to Armenia following Azerbaijan’s military assault in September 2023. According to data disclosed in response to a written inquiry from Sputnik Armenia, 7,825 individuals from Artsakh have left Armenia and have not returned in nearly five months. Between September 2023 to March 4, 2024, a total of 13,619 people with Artsakh registration left Armenia, with only 5,794 returning. Presently, Armenia hosts 101,848 displaced Armenians from Artsakh, including 30,000 children, with 72,626 residing in provincial areas and the remainder in the capital city Yerevan.

Russia

In the Russian presidential elections, incumbent president Vladimir Putin has been re-elected to serve another six year term with an overwhelming majority, securing 87.28-percent of the votes, according to the Central Electoral Commission of the Russian Federation. Voter turnout stood at 74.22-percent. The elections have come under criticism from the U.S. and other Western leaders, with harsh suppression of opposition voices and little transparency in the electoral process. The election follows the death of prominent opposition leader Alexei Navalny in an Arctic penal colony in February.

Iran

Iran and Azerbaijan have engaged in discussions concerning the collaborative restoration of the Khudaferin bridge, a vital link connecting the two nations. The talks, spearheaded by Iran’s Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Parviz Shahbazov, centered on several key initiatives aimed at bolstering bilateral cooperation in the energy sector. Among the topics discussed were the construction projects of the “Khudaferin” and “Gez Galas” hydro nodes, along with the Ordubadi hydropower plant. Additionally, the parties explored the potential establishment of an energy bridge linking Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia, as well as prospects for electricity exchange and transit.