The Region in Brief

Artsakh

Recent satellite imagery updates from Google Earth have uncovered the devastating aftermath of Azerbaijan’s actions in the Armenian village of Karintak, located in the Shushi region of Artsakh. The once-thriving village, nestled beneath the cliffs of Shushi and bordered by the Karkar River, has been subject to extensive destruction, as documented by the Artsakh cultural heritage monitoring website. The comprehensive destruction of Karintak includes the annihilation of its historical and cultural landmarks and vital community infrastructure.

The family of Ruben Vardanyan, former Artsakh State Minister currently detained in Baku, has made a poignant announcement regarding his situation. Vardanyan, who was apprehended last September by Azerbaijan’s State Security Service while attempting to travel from Artsakh to Armenia, initiated a hunger strike on April 5. He has demanded the immediate and unconditional release of himself and other Armenian prisoners unlawfully held in Azerbaijan. Currently, Vardanyan, along with seven other former Artsakh military and political officials, faces various charges in Azerbaijan. Vardanyan’s family has called for the immediate and unconditional release of all illegally detained Armenian prisoners, demanding that their trials, if they proceed, adhere to global legal standards and be open to international observers and media.

Azerbaijan/Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met at the Kremlin on April 22 to discuss bilateral relations and regional security matters. Putin recognized the strong and evolving nature of the relationship between their two countries. He emphasized the importance of addressing regional security concerns. Aliyev echoed Putin’s views, expressing hope that the meeting would invigorate the relationship between Russia and Azerbaijan. He stressed the ongoing presence of regional security issues on their agenda and conveyed satisfaction with their progress in resolving them. Aliyev further emphasized Russia’s pivotal role in ensuring regional security, both within the South Caucasus and beyond. He highlighted the critical cooperation between their countries in addressing these challenges and maintaining stability in the broader geographical context.

Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sparked concern with his recent statements, delivered during a press conference on April 23, one day ahead of Armenian Genocide remembrance day. “It’s time to abandon baseless memories,” he said. This declaration, coupled with his emphasis on establishing a “new order” in the region, raised alarm about Turkey’s intentions regarding Armenia. “It’s better to act in accordance with the current realities. Pashinyan understands this as well. Now is the time to create new road maps on a realistic basis,” Erdogan said. His call for a “realistic” road map suggests encroachments on Armenian sovereignty. Erdogan’s remarks took a particularly ominous turn when he warned, “Doors of opportunity don’t stay open forever,” implying that Armenia has limited choices and and could face consequences for defiance.