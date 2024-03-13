Reflecting on my last JWO as an AYF member

Continuing my goal of documenting my thoughts throughout my last year in the AYF-YOARF, I would like to take this opportunity to reflect on my last Mid-Atlantic/New England Junior Winter Olympics (JWO).

I snuck my way into my first Junior Winter Olympics at the age of nine – don’t ask me how! I have many great vivid memories at JWO, including one year where I won chess, checkers, tavloo and ping pong, as well as driving down to New Jersey to play basketball with those who would be my future NAT teammates for years to come. JWO is truly a special event, as it is the first Junior event of the AYF-YOARF calendar year and helps to keep our Juniors engaged throughout the spring months ahead of Junior Seminar.

Here are the observations I made at my last JWO in Queens, New York: