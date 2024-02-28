Reflecting on my last NAT as an AYF member

When you’re in your 18th and final year in the AYF-YOARF, every event that you attend just feels a little different. You’ve been to them all at this point in your AYF career, but there is a moment at each event when you realize that this will be your last as an AYF member. Of course we will continue to attend events as alumni, but we all know that these events are more special and memorable when you’re part of the collective group of ungers throughout the Eastern Region.



It is truly bittersweet, as my fellow aging out/graduating unger Aram Keshgegian from Philadelphia put it while we talked at the AYF-YOARF National Athletic Tournament (NAT) hosted by the Granite City “Antranig” chapter.

Although nobody asked for this, I thought it would be nice and sentimental to document my thoughts and experiences after each regional event in my last year in the AYF-YOARF. So, to start off, here are the observations I made at my last NAT in Granite City: