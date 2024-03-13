Coach Goorjian returns to the Sydney Kings

One of the greatest coaches in basketball history, Brian Goorjian, is returning to his old stomping grounds for one last dance.

Basketball is swiftly growing as one of the most followed sports in Australia. For hoops connoisseurs “Down Under,” the last name Goorjian is associated with success. The Glendale, California native is considered one of the greatest basketball coaches in Oceania. That is in part due to his successful stint with the Sydney Kings in the early 2000s, the same team Coach Goorjian will lead starting in the 2024-25 National Basketball League season.

The 70-year-old Goorjian agreed to a three-year contract with the purple and gold on March 5, less than a week after former head coach Mahmoud Abdelfattah was sacked. The Armenian was announced as head coach during a press conference at Qudos Bank Arena. Some are dubbing Goorjian’s signing as a “fairytale” return.

“Honestly, I never thought I’d leave Sydney the first time after we built everything from the ground up and were winning consistently – it felt like home to me, and I thought I’d finish my coaching career there, as we’d built something really special,” Goorjian said during a press conference.

Coach Goorj, as he is known, has coached more games than anyone in NBL history with 803 games under his belt and boasts a 68.87 winning percentage. The six-time NBL champion started his basketball career as a player for the Melbourne Tigers between 1977-1985.

He then went on to begin a legendary coaching career starting with the Eastside Spectres, South East Melbourne Magic, Victoria Titans, Sydney Kings, South Dragons, Dongguan Leopards, Guangdong Southern Tigers (assistant coach), Xinjiang Flying Tigers (assistant coach), Illawarra Hawks, Bay Area Dragons and ultimately returning to Sydney.

“I’ve had a lot of great opportunities come to me in my career, so to be able to come full circle and come back where I’ve made so many special memories and my photo is hanging from the rafters, is going to be incredible,” Goorjian said.

Goorjian also served as head coach of the Australia men’s national basketball team from 2001 to 2008. He became the first foreign-born coach for Australia in its history. Coach Goorj returned to the Boomers in 2020 and famously led the national team to its first Olympic medal with a 107-93 win over a Luka Dončić-led Slovenia for bronze.

“I’m excited to have a leader of his magnitude in charge of our basketball department, one that resonates with players and fans alike – not to mention having his energy around the club on a daily basis,” Hoops Capital co-owner and special advisor Luc Longley said of Goorjian. Longley is a three-time NBA champion, starting at center alongside Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman.

“For us, there is obviously the historical connection between Brian and our club, but it goes further than that, with his deep knowledge of Australian basketball, this competition and the talent in it,” Longley said.

The Sydney Kings won the last two NBL championships, but are set to miss out on a three-peat as the 2023-24 season nears its end.

“While this season didn’t live up to the club’s expectations of achieving a three-peat, I took on the job as I feel I can offer something to the club with my strengths and abilities and can assist with winning more championships for the program,” Goorjian said.

This tenure with the Kings is almost certain to be Goorjian’s final coaching gig, but coach is ready to get the ball rolling.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be five years, or ten years, or three years, or whatever. I’ll know when it’s done, and right now I have huge energy and I want to finish my coaching as a King,” Goorjian said.