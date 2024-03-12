In Memory of Kevork Haig Tevekelian

Kevork Haig Tevekelian of Hopkinton, Massachusetts, formerly of North Chelmsford, MA and Watertown, MA, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2024, surrounded by family and friends.

Kevork was born in Cambridge, MA, on December 19, 1941, to Haig and Lucy (Tutunjian) Tevekelian. Along with younger brother Teddy, Kevork was raised in a loving environment in Belmont, surrounded by many Armenian friends and relatives. His fondest memories were of growing up and spending much time with his close-knit immediate and extended family, including his many cousins. Kevork was fiercely proud of his Armenian heritage and was happiest when enjoying Armenian music, dance, food and camaraderie, enjoying and listening to Armenian and Greek music until the day of his passing.

Kevork graduated from Belmont High School. He subsequently attended UMASS Amherst for a brief period and was a member of the Theta Chi Fraternity. He left college to work in his family’s dry-cleaning business in Belmont (Minuteman Cleaners), later operating his own business as well, most notably Lantern Cleaners in Woburn, MA. Kevork managed the family business, along with his Auntie Alice, for many years.

Kevork was a true gentleman who did not like conflict, never spoke negatively of others, and above all else, cared for his family and friends passionately. He was a voracious reader, could hold a conversation with anyone on most topics, enjoyed boating as a member of the Charles River Yacht Club and was a snappy dresser (100-percent cotton or 100-percent wool only!). His greatest achievements in his life were his children and he was a proud son, brother, father and grandfather.

Kevork loved his family unconditionally. Kevork is survived by his fiancée Sandra Boroyan, daughter-in-law Jennifer (Boudrot) Tevekelian, son Joshua Tevekelian and wife Diana, daughter Janeen (Tevekelian) Bazarian, daughter Alana (Tevekelian) Counts and her husband Roger, niece Dawn (Tevekelian) Keller and her husband Charles. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren Andrew, Derek and Kyle Tevekelian, Avo and Armen Bazarian, Devin and Izabella Counts, Aline Tevekelian and Max Levon Struble.

Kevork is also survived by his son-in-law Avo Bazarian and former spouse Carol (Sarkisian) Burnham.

Kevork was preceded in death by parents Haig Kevork Tevekelian, an Armenian Genocide survivor from Malatya, Armenia (present-day Turkey), and Lucy (Tutunjian) Tevekelian of Granite City, IL; brother Gregory “Teddy” Tevekelian, son Kevork Tevekelian, Jr. of Shrewsbury, MA; and grandson Greyson Counts of Morehead City, NC.

Funeral service will be at St. Stephen’s Armenian Church, One Artsakh Street, Watertown on Saturday, March 16 at 11:30 a.m. Visiting hours will be at church from 10:00-11:30 a.m., immediately prior to the funeral service. Family and friends are invited to join the service at the church. Interment will be private for family.

Kevork lost his eldest son, Kevork Jr., to multiple myeloma in 2013. It was a loss that affected him greatly. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Kevork’s name to the St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238 Boston, MA 02241.