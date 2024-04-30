Friends of HMADS gala: Celebrating the “Pearl” of our school community

By Arpi Arukian, ‘92

BAYSIDE, N.Y.—2024 marks a significant milestone for the tight-knit Holy Martyrs Armenian Day School (HMADS) community: the 30th anniversary of its fundraising pillar, the Friends of HMADS committee. This year’s gala dinner dance will pay tribute to this all-volunteer group of HMADS supporters and proudly celebrate three decades of service and dedication to the school.

In 1994, former school board chairman Nurhan Adarian gathered a group of parents and school supporters who had experienced firsthand the benefits of the quality education and family-like community that HMADS offers – together, they formed the Friends of HMADS committee. Over the years, Friends members made it their mission to ensure the financial stability of their beloved Armenian institution, so that families would reap its benefits for years to come. Little did they realize the impact their hard work and ambition would have, as HMADS continues to thrive!

Today, Friends of HMADS remains a strong force, chaired by Hovannes Malikyan, who also serves on the school board. Committee members include former parents, board members and alumni, whose goal is to raise funds by offering the community an array of cultural and social events. Thanks to their efforts, HMADS maintains an affordable tuition, making it possible for Armenian families to take advantage of this superior learning institution.

Throughout its 30-year history, Friends of HMADS has proudly promoted and hosted Armenian performing arts groups, including Sayat Nova Music School from Yerevan, Navasart Dance Ensemble from France and Nor Serund Armenian Youth Ensemble. It has shared the humor of comedians Vahe Berberian, Krikor Satamian and Kev Orkian. Each fall, the committee also sponsors an annual telethon, which is the school’s second most profitable fundraiser.

The end of spring brings with it the most exciting Friends event of the school year: the annual gala dinner dance. On behalf of the entire Friends committee, I cordially invite you to join us on Saturday, June 1, 2024 for this special evening commemorating our milestone anniversary. The celebration, at North Hills Country Club in Long Island, will commence at 7:30 p.m. with a lavish buffet and open bar, followed by a delicious multi-course dinner served at 9:00 p.m.

Musical entertainment will be provided by world-renowned international singer Bartev from Istanbul. Bartev, whose career spans four decades, has been invited to perform for Armenian communities all over the world, including the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia. In 2018, on the 40th anniversary of his musical career, Armenia’s Ministry of Diaspora granted him its highest golden award in recognition of his contributions to Armenian song and music.

Your gala dinner dance contribution of $200 will greatly support the efforts of the Friends committee and HMADS, benefiting future generations of Armenians and helping to preserve our rich culture and heritage. For more information about this highly anticipated event, please contact the school office at (718) 225-4826.