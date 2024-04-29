In Memory of Michael Manion

Michael Manion, aka “Beepa”, 92 years old, of Lexington, MA, formerly of Lawrence, Belmont and Watertown, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2024, with his daughters at his side. He was predeceased by his wife Ginger, his brother Jack Chakmanian, his parents Paylag and Vartanoosh Chakmanian and his son-in-law Paul MacDonald. He is survived by daughter Candy Costas and her husband Peter Costas, daughter Shelley MacDonald, grandchildren Hayley (Goff) Denker and her husband Tyler Denker, Bradley Goff, Dana MacDonald, Michael MacDonald and his wife Shannon (Kyne) MacDonald, and great-grandchildren Henry Denker, Emily Denker and Owen MacDonald.

Manion attended Northeastern University, was a former employee of the Star Market Company, then went on to own his own supermarket, Manion’s Star, in Burlington, MA. In his later working years, he was a business consultant to Starfish Market in St. John, USVI, then a volunteer at Mount Auburn Hospital. He valued his family more than anything and was always an enthusiastic participant in family happy hours, parties and vacations. It would be the norm for him to chase his great-granddaughter around the dining room table, go down slides at the park with his great-grandson or dance to Frank Sinatra with his granddaughter in the kitchen. His surprise vocal performance of “The Best of Times” at daughter Candy’s wedding was a joyous culmination of his talents and charisma. Most remarkable to all who knew him was Manion’s ‘glass half-full’ mentality, his unwavering positivity regardless of what challenges he faced.

The family would like to thank the staff of Waterstone Assisted Living in Lexington and the caregivers of Privatus Care Solutions for their kindness, support and compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael’s memory can be made to Mount Auburn Hospital, Office of Philanthropy, 330 Mount Auburn St., Cambridge, MA 02138.

Visiting hours will be on Tuesday, April 30 from 4–7 p.m. at the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, 558 Mount Auburn St., Watertown, MA. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1 at the funeral home. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Burial to follow at the Westview Cemetery in Lexington.