Artsakh

Azerbaijan’s recent demolition of significant buildings in Stepanakert, including the National Assembly building of the Republic of Artsakh, has sparked outrage and condemnation. The parliament building, erected in the 2000s, was more than just a physical structure; it represented the aspirations and identity of the Armenian population in Artsakh. Its demolition is seen as a deliberate attempt by Azerbaijan to erase traces of Armenian heritage and assert control over the region. In addition to the parliament building, the Artsakh Veterans’ Association was also demolished. These acts of destruction not only erase physical landmarks but also undermine cultural expression and deny Armenians’ historic presence in the region.

Azerbaijan

The recent establishment of the “West Azerbaijan Research Center” at Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University has sparked outrage amongst Armenians across the globe. Analysts argue that this move represents a grave threat to Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. A map at the center showcases Armenian territories with Azerbaijani names and labels modern day Armenia as “Western Azerbaijan.” The deliberate use of Azerbaijani names on the map of Armenian states is seen as an attempt to rewrite history and deny Armenia’s ownership over these territories. This revisionist approach to geography poses a direct challenge to Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan held a telephone conversation on Tuesday, March 5 to discuss mutual cooperation in international organizations. The top officials “discussed current issues of bilateral and regional cooperation, including the process of normalizing Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, as well as cooperation in the field of international associations in the region,” according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry. The call came three days after Lavrov threatened that Russia would “reconsider” its relationship with Armenia if the latter continues to align itself with the West.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is on a two-day working visit to Azerbaijan, where discussions will center on enhancing Russian-Azerbaijani trade and economic cooperation. Talks will involve President Ilham Aliyev and address energy, transport, industry and culture. Additionally, the agenda includes addressing agreements between Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia to normalize relations and unblock communication corridors. Mishustin’s visit comes amid regional tensions, with considerations for regional security and stability likely to be on the table.

Turkey

The Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Zakir Hasanov, visited Turkey today for an official visit to discuss bilateral security cooperation. During the visit, Hasanov anticipated a series of meetings, including visits to Turkey’s military facilities.