The Region in Brief

Azerbaijan

On February 27, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, met with a delegation led by Turkey’s Deputy Minister of National Defense, Şuay Alpay, who was on a working visit to Azerbaijan. The Turkish delegation visited the grave of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as the Alley of Shehids and Turkish Martyrs’ Cemetery. During the meeting, Hasanov highlighted the operational situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border and the reforms in the Azerbaijan Army under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership. They discussed prospects for regional military cooperation and security issues. Hasanov presented Alpay with the “100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (1918-2018)” jubilee medal, awarded by the President of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan’s efforts have led to the release of Kyamil Zeynalli, a fitness blogger who was arrested in Moscow at Armenia’s request. Zeynalli was the subject of an interstate search for his involvement in a murder case. Armenian authorities accuse him of beheading an elderly Armenian in Artsakh in 2020 and sharing the gruesome act on social media. He also called on his compatriots to attack Armenians in Moscow and other locations in July 2020. After he was released by the Russian state, Zeynalli returned to Baku.

Russia

The Russian Embassy in Armenia has issued a statement advising Russian citizens against visiting certain regions in Armenia. According to the statement, Russian citizens are not advised to visit the Syunik, Gegharkunik and Vayots Dzor regions. The statement, which was posted on the official website of the Russian Embassy, did not provide any specific reasons for the advisory. However, similar warnings have been issued in the past during periods of heightened tensions or military conflict in the region. The warning, which is displayed prominently on the embassy’s website with a red background, suggests that there may be concerns about the safety and security of Russian citizens in these regions. It is unclear whether the advisory is related to any specific incidents or developments in the region.

Turkey

In recent comments on the Artsakh conflict, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed that many massacres were committed against Azerbaijanis in the region, including in Khojaly. He criticized the West for remaining “silent on Turkish truths.”

Turkish parliamentary deputy Şamil Ayrım stated on February 26 that Turkey will not open its border with Armenia until all issues between Azerbaijan and Armenia are resolved. Ayrım said that Armenia must make changes to its constitution, which he claims reflects territorial claims to Azerbaijan and Turkey. Armenia’s Declaration of Independence calls for the unification of Artsakh with Armenia and international recognition of the Armenian Genocide.