The Region in Brief

Artsakh

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh Gagik Baghunts, along with the leaders of various factions, met with Vardan Oskanyan, the coordinator of the commission for the collective repatriation of the people of Artsakh and the protection of their fundamental rights, on February 19. During the meeting, participants emphasized that the Artsakh issue remains unresolved, and the depopulation and occupation of Artsakh cannot negate the inalienable right of the Artsakh people to self-determination and a safe existence in their ancestral homeland, as established by international law. The discussion focused on the necessary steps to create a secure and legal environment, under robust international guarantees, for the repatriation of Artsakh Armenians. The committee also highlighted the importance of coordinated efforts and support by pan-Armenian organizations in this matter.

Azerbaijan

The Presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan convened in Ankara on February 19 to discuss the enhancement of bilateral relations between their nations. This visit marks Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s first official trip to Turkey since his re-election for a seventh term earlier this month, a move that has been met with skepticism by international observers. During his trip, Aliyev emphasized military cooperation between the two countries, describing their armies as “one fist.” Prior to his arrival in Ankara, Aliyev attended the Munich Security Conference in Germany. During Aliyev’s visit, Turkey and Azerbaijan finalized several agreements, particularly in the realm of trade.

Iran

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi reiterated Iran’s opposition to the involvement of external powers in the South Caucasus during a meeting with Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan. Raisi’s office emphasized this point, warning that outside intervention in regional disputes could escalate tensions. Despite these warnings, Raisi also described Iran’s relationship with Armenia as “friendly” and “constructive.” He emphasized the importance of implementing economic agreements between the two countries. Grigoryan visited Tehran for a regular session of the Armenian-Iranian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation. Grigoryan praised Iran’s support for Armenia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty during his meeting with Raisi.

Turkey

During a cabinet meeting on February 17, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a series of allegations regarding the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He claimed that Western circles are trying to manipulate the situation in the South Caucasus and prevent Northern Cyprus from fighting economic sanctions. Erdogan also alleged that external forces have exploited the Armenian people for their own interests, and Armenia should prioritize peace and cooperation with its neighbors instead of seeking security thousands of miles away. He further claimed that no amount of arms and ammunition can replace the stability that comes with regional peace.