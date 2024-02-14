The Region in Brief

Armenia

Armenia is gearing up to file lawsuits with the International Criminal Court (ICC) accusing Azerbaijan of war crimes, Yeghishe Kirakosyan, Armenia’s representative to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), said in an interview with Public TV. Kirakosyan highlighted the forced displacement of Armenians from Artsakh and the war crimes committed by Azerbaijan in September 2022 as key focal points for the impending legal action. Commenting on yesterday’s border incident in which four Armenian soldiers were killed by Azerbaijani troops, Kirakosyan noted that the ICC’s jurisdiction extends to the territory of Armenia. “We will present what happened in the framework of legal processes at the ICC and the European Court of Human Rights,” Kirakosyan stated.

Iran

Nasser Kanani, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, has reiterated calls for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, expressing Iran’s concerns over escalating tensions along their shared border. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Kanani urged both Armenia and Azerbaijan to exercise restraint in the aftermath of the border attack. He said that dialogue and diplomacy are the sole pathways toward achieving lasting stability and peace in the Caucasus region. Kanani urged both nations to expedite efforts in reaching a comprehensive peace agreement, emphasizing the need for swift action to prevent further escalation of tensions.

Russia

The Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mikhail Evdokimov, has announced ongoing discussions between Russia and Azerbaijan to schedule negotiations regarding the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh/Nagorno-Karabakh. Under the November 9, 2020 trilateral ceasefire agreement, a Russian peacekeeping mission was deployed to the region with a mandate set to expire in 2025. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova highlighted the regular and constructive nature of dialogue between the two nations on this issue in a press briefing today. Zakharova said that discussions will include facilitating the return of the Armenian population to Artsakh, with adequate protection of their rights and security, and coordinating joint patrols to safeguard cultural, historical and religious heritage sites.

Turkey

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s recent remarks at a public meeting of Turkey’s ruling party, referencing historical tensions with Greece, have raised concerns amidst ongoing discussions regarding F-16 sales to Turkey. Turkish analysts have also discussed the deployment of indigenous ballistic missiles towards Greece. Hulusi Akar, a former defense minister, hinted at further aggression during a visit to Azerbaijan, implying potential actions against Armenia akin to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh. This rhetoric, coupled with Turkey’s territorial claims and threats towards Greece and Armenia, highlights the ongoing instability in the region.