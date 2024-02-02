AMAA Proclaims the Good News Throughout Armenia During Christmas Time

Paramus, NJ–The Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA), in collaboration with the Evangelical Church of Armenia (ECA), held a series of Christmas Joy Programs for children and youth throughout Armenia.

From December 23 to January 15, some 60 Christmas Joy Programs were held in more than 30 towns and villages of Armenia, including the border villages, where more than 10,000 children and youth heard the Good News of the Savior’s birth and received Christmas gifts.

The AMAA/ECA Vardenis team visited 14 villages, 12 of which are near the border. In Sisian, the AMAA/ECA team transported children from nine border villages to the city, where they watched a Christmas play about the joy, love and care that come from Christ.

In all regions of Armenia, the Good News of Christmas was conveyed by the children and youth through unique performances, during which they proclaimed: “This is how God showed his love among us: He sent his one and only Son into the world that we might live through him.” (1 John 4:9)

The highlight of the Christmas Joy Programs was a play held at AMAA’s Yerevan Center in the ECA Yerevan Church Hall, where over 2,200 children and youth heard the Good News of Christmas through a unique play held in seven sessions in two days. On January 11 and 12, the “Hayasa” theater troupe of AMAA and ECA presented the play “Nativity in the Forest” directed by scriptwriter Nune Abrahamyan.

At the play’s conclusion, when the Christmas carol was played, one of the characters lit a candle, followed by the whole forest in the play and then by the children in the audience. The dark hall immediately lit up with small lamps, symbolizing that each of us will become the bearer of Christmas light when we know Jesus and follow His commandments.

The children attending the programs took home with them the candles symbolizing the light of Jesus, as well as Christmas gift bags full of interesting items and games, while announcing to each other: “Christ is born and is revealed. Good tidings to you and to us.” The same play was also repeated at the Evangelical Church of Armenia in Ijevan during its Christmas Joy Program.

“The light that emanates from the Manger at Christmas Joy lit the minds and souls of the children of Armenia, who in turn will grow up to illuminate the Homeland. AMAA donors ignite the spark,” said Zaven Khanjian, AMAA Executive Director/CEO.

We thank all our donors who partnered with us by donating to our Christmas Joy Programs and brought smiles and fun celebrations to thousands of needy children of Armenia and Artsakh.